The Joker 2: What we know so far

The Joker is a 2019 psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character.

The success of The Joker has undoubtedly left fans hungry for more, and many have been eagerly anticipating news of a potential sequel. In the wake of the film's critical and commercial success, rumors and speculation about a follow-up have been swirling around the internet.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the studio or the filmmakers, rumors and speculation about a Joker sequel continue to do the rounds online.

Fans have been scouring the internet for any clues or hints about a potential follow-up, and social media has been buzzing with theories and predictions about what the next chapter in Joker's story might look like.

The Joker 2 will reportedly feature Lady Gaga in a significant role

Official sources like IMDB have confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to The Joker, titled Joker: Folie a Deux, is currently being filmed under the directorship of Todd Phillips and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 4, 2024.

Phillips took to Instagram to post a photograph of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script, thus confirming the completion of the story. Joaquin Phoenix is back to reprise his iconic role in Joker 2, a solo project set in the same universe as the original installment, confirmed by the director Todd Phillips.

On valentine's day 2023, Phillips posted a photo on Instagram wherein Phoenix was seen embracing Lady Gaga's character, with the former having clown makeup on his face.

It is expected that Joker 2 or Joker: Folie a Deux will carry on the narrative of Arthur Fleck which was presented in the 2019 movie. Furthermore, the first picture released by the filmmaker shows Phoenix inside Arkham Asylum, where the DC superhero Harley Quinn is a psychiatrist, and Lady Gaga is cast in a significant role.

The history and evolution of “The Joker” in DC comics

The Joker is a fictional character appearing in DC Comics. He was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, and first appeared in Batman #1 in 1940.

He is a master criminal with a clown-like appearance and is one of Batman's most iconic and formidable adversaries. The character has gone through various iterations over the years, with different writers and artists putting their own spin on the character's personality and motivations.

In recent years, he has continued to evolve and change, with new writers and artists putting their own unique stamp on the character. Some have explored his relationship with Batman in greater depth, while others have delved into his complex psychology and motivations.

Despite these changes, he remains one of the most enduring and iconic villains in comic book history, and his impact on popular culture is undeniable.

