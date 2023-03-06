Joker 2 set video reveals a spoiler-filled action scene with multiple Jokers

After the astronomical success of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, Joker 2 was naturally anticipated. Todd Phillips took his time to return with a good story for the sequel, and now it is finally happening. The duo of Phillips and Phoenix have already reunited on set.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently under production in Los Angeles, with the first batch of set photos already making their way to the internet. Not just that, a whole set video has been recorded and posted on the internet from 3 different angles.

Spoiler Warning: The following video spoils a scene of Joker: Folie à Deux

New set video of Joker 2 spoils a twist

The ending of Joker turned Arthur Fleck into a legend on the streets of Gotham. Now, Joker: Folie à Deux seemingly continues Joker’s inspiration among Gotham's common folk and criminals, as a new set video reveals multiple Jokers in an action sequence taking place across the streets.

One of them (presumably the real Joker, Arthur Fleck) is seen fleeing from another imposter who is wearing full Joker attire with a red, gold, and green suit along with makeup. Check out the set videos from Twitter and TikTok of the same scene from three different angles.

We know that the one in the gray suit is none other than Arthur Fleck because the previous batch of set photos clearly showed Joaquin Phoenix dressed in the same attire running on set.

So, the aforementioned videos make it clear that Arthur Fleck will escape the asylum he was put in. Maybe, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn would help him escape. But there’s also a possibility that instead of an imposter chasing Arthur for real, this whole scene is a dream sequence where Arthur gets chased by his real self, which is the Joker!

There were no plans for Joker 2

The inception of Joker 2 truly happened when Joker became the highest-grossing R-rated movie, grossing $1.074 billion worldwide. It was basically just a half-baked idea at first as director Todd Phillips initially wanted to make a whole franchise of movies based on DC’s villains. He pitched an entire "dark" label to DC Bosses. Back in 2019, he said:

"When I pitched them 'Joker,' it wasn't a movie, it was, let's do a whole label. They shut that down quickly and I get it. Who am I to walk in and start a label at a film studio? But they said, let's do this one."

Walter Hamada and co didn’t give in to the idea and wanted to try out Joker first. There were no plans for Joker 2 either as Phillips added:

"Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about…?'"

Philips continued,

"But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

It was only after a couple of years that Joker 2 became a reality as Todd Phillips came up with a potentially strong story that not only brought back Arthur Fleck but also introduced Lady Gaga as a Harley Quinn counterpart.

Joker 2, Folie à Deux is set to arrive on October 4, 2024.

