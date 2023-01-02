Infinity Pool: Trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far about Mia Goth's new thriller film

Mia Goth's new sci-fi thriller flick, Infinity Pool, is all set to hit theaters on January 27, 2022. The movie, directed by iconic filmmaker David Cronenberg's son Brandon Cronenberg, tells the story of a couple whose tranquil vacation turns into an absolute nightmare.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth in leading roles along with many others portraying significant supporting roles.

Infinity Pool: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

The official trailer for Inifnity Pool has been released, and offers a peek into the nightmarish world that the movie is set in. David Cronenberg fans will be reminded of the iconic filmmaker's earlier work as his influence is evident in his son's latest movie.

The trailer briefly depicts the lead couple's life as they go on vacation. But there's an ominous vibe in the setting that implies that something bad is about to happen. The trailer subsequently goes on to depict several terrifying scenes from the film.

Overall, it maintains a mysteriously frightening tone that fans of horror and sci-fi would certainly love. Along with the trailer, NEON Studios also shared a brief description of the movie which reads:

''While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror.''

The description further states:

''A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a violent sci-fi thriller with elements of horror thrown in to make for a unique cinematic experience. The film reportedly has a runtime of 117 minutes.

A brief look at Infinity Pool cast

Infinity Pool stars Alexander Skarsgård as James Foster. Skarsgård looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex emotions his character goes through. Fans can expect him to deliver an impressive performance in the movie.

Apart from Infinity Pool, the critically acclaimed Swedish actor has been a part of several classics over the years, like Melancholia, Big Little Lies, and many more. Starring alongside him in another key role is Mia Goth, who portrays the mysterious character of Gabi. She looks terrifying as she perfectly embodies the raw charisma and lethal charm that defines her character in the trailer.

Mia Goth is known for her work in horror movies like the popular X franchise, the 2018 Suspiria remake, and High Life, to name a few. The rest of the cast includes actors like Cleopatra Coleman as Em Foster, Thomas Kretschmann as Thresh, and Jalil Lespert as Alban, among numerous others.

Director Brandon Cronenberg's directorial credits include Antiviral, Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You, Possessor, and more.

Infinity Pool will arrive in theaters in the US on January 27, 2023.

