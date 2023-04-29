Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal: Release date and everything to know about Peacock series

Twisted Metal, starring Anthony Mackie, is set to premiere on July 27, 2023, exclusively on Peacock. The upcoming series is based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. The series which will release on Peacock, promises to take viewers on a ride into a post-apocalyptic world that is filled with a ton of car battles and some quirky characters.

As mentioned earlier, Anthony Mackie is one of the lead characters in the Peacock series. He is known for his role as Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will be joined by other stars like Samoa Joe, Will Arnett, Stephanie Beatriz, and Neve Campbell in the series.

Ever since it was first announced, the series has been generating a lot of buzz among fans of the action genre as well as fans of the game. The show, which will release in July, has ten episodes and each of these will run for approximately 45.

Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal: Here's everything we know about It

The series revolves around Anthony Mackie's character, John Doe, who is tasked with delivering a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. To accomplish his mission, Doe needs to navigate a dangerous world filled with vicious gangs and insane drivers, who are all vying for the same package.

However, among these, one of John's most dangerous adversaries is a clown named Sweet Tooth, played by Samoa Joe. Sweet Tooth drives a heavily-armed ice cream truck and is one of the most iconic characters in the Twisted Metal game franchise. Needless to say, his inclusion in the series was met with excitement from fans.

The upcoming series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. It is made in association with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriters behind Deadpool and Zombieland. The show is directed by Michael Bay, the filmmaker behind action blockbusters such as Armageddon and the Transformers franchise.

The series' production team has promised to deliver a high-octane series filled with practical effects and explosive action sequences. According to reports, the show will feature some of the most elaborate car stunts ever seen on television. It was also said that the cast and crew have been working tirelessly to ensure that the series lives as much as the expectancies of fans.

Apart from Anthony Mackie, the upcoming series also has a talented cast of actors like Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Church, Will Arnett, and Richard Cabral. The series also has Mike Mitchell, Neve Campbell, Tahj Vaughans, and several others as guest stars.

While the cast is impressive, the focus of the series is on action and the world-building. The series promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish, and fans of the video game franchise are sure to be delighted by the adaptation.

What to expect from Anthony Mackie's upcoming peacock series?

Anthony Mackie's Twisted Metal is shaping up to be one of the most exciting series of 2023. With its explosive action, quirky characters, and post-apocalyptic settings, the show promises to deliver the kind of entertainment that fans of the video game franchise have been craving for years.

The trailer and promotional material of Twisted Metal have already generated a great deal of excitement. The series seems like it is a must-watch for fans of the game Twisted Metal, and they have taken to social media to express their excitement after the first look was shared recently.

Twisted Metal is set to be released on July 27, 2023, on Peacock.

