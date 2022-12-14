Netflix's new Christmas special Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, December 15, at 3 am ET. The special features the return of the beloved Murderville character Detective Terry Seattle, who needs to find out the answer to who murdered Santa.

The special will star Will Arnett in the lead role along with various others portraying important supporting roles. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is helmed by Laura Murphy.

Netflix's Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery details explored

Teaser details and what to expect

On November 18, Netflix dropped the official teaser for the movie, which offers a peek into the show's hilarious and quirky characters. The clip shows Will Arnett's character trying to figure out the culprit behind the crime.

The teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery contains several amusing moments while avoiding revealing too many key details that could spoil the viewing experience of fans. Overall, the trailer does maintain Murderville's uniquely quirky tone that fans of the show would be familiar with. Along with the teaser, Netflix also shared a synopsis of the special which reads as:

''Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical. Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out...who killed Santa?''

The description further reads:

''But here’s the catch: Bateman and Rudolph aren't being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case.''

Based on the teaser and synopsis of Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining and hilarious comedy special perfect for Christmas viewing as beloved detective Terry Seattle tries to delve deep into the murder of Santa.

The special is part of Netflix's popular comedy show, Murderville, which first premiered in early 2022, and received highly positive reviews, thanks to its improvisational comedy and performances by the actors.

A brief look at Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery cast and crew

Will Arnett returns as Terry Seattle in Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery. He looks hilarious in the special's teaser, displaying his unique sense of humor as he dominates the teaser with his comic charm. Viewers can expect another enthralling performance from the star.

Apart from Murderville, Will Arnett is best known for his performances in Arrested Development, Blades of Glory, and Let's Go To Prison, to name a few. He also voiced the character of Bojack Horseman in Netflix's iconic animated tragicomedy, BoJack Horseman.

Starring alongside Will Arnett in pivotal supporting roles are Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, and Lilan Bowden, among numerous others. Director Laura Murphy is best known for her works such as Girl Code, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, and more.

Don't forget to catch Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 3 am ET.

