Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - How much box office money did the superhero film make over the opening weekend?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has spun a web around the box office! The computer-animated superhero film, which comes several years after the first part, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has managed a global haul of a stunning $208.6 million, reported The Numbers.

This count has enabled the Marvel-Sony venture to bring in the next best total for an animated film after the 2018 outing, Incredibles 2, Variety noted. Much-awaited supernatural drama The Boogeyman was released alongside Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but was a dampener at the ticket windows.

Across the Spider-Verse was released on June 2, 2023, and on its debut weekend, earned a stunning $120.5 million in the domestic circuit, making it the second-best opener this year after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as per Deadline.

A grab of $88.1 million from other territories helped the Miles Morales/Spider-Man-headlined flick touch a global gross of $208.6 million. Its box office rival, The Boogeyman, collected a mediocre $12.3 million on its home ground.

A $7.7 million addition from other circuits helped the Stephen King story-adapted movie clock in $20 million worldwide, Variety stated. Made on a budget of $30 million, The Boogeyman needs to earn 2-3 times more than the production cost to be profitable, analyzed Screen Rant.

China emerged as the best pal for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the global arena

Across the Spider-Verse was pegged to collect $80-90 million on its first weekend in the domestic circuit. In 4,313 theaters in the United States and Canada, it grossed much more than that at $120.5 million, indicating a glorious run in the forthcoming weeks.

As for global moolah, the animated offering settled for a good $88.1 million collected from the 59 territories it was released in. China led from the front and showered a stellar $17.3 million on Morales and his team, stated Variety.

The box office loot has also helped Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse recover its production costs, which reportedly stand at $100 million. Gushing over the performance, Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross said it was an “exceptionally good opening” for an animated sequel.

The movie consulting firm executive added:

“Spider-Verse took a well-liked superhero, gave the storytelling an original visual style and voice and created a unique experience.”

When it comes to critical response, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was hailed for its graphics, plot, intelligent humor, vocal performances, action, darker tone, and background score. Some also deemed it better than the predecessor that was released in 2018.

Part three is scheduled for next year. Titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the threequel is expected to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. A spin-off, focusing on female characters of Cindy Moon/Silk, Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, is also being developed.

Across the Spider-Verse apparently served as the “launching pad” for the same. To note, Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld voices Gwen’s character in Across the Spider-Verse, but it’s not known if she will reprise her role in the spin-off.

If she plays Gwen for real, she will be one of the actresses to play two major MCU characters since she was seen as Kate Bishop, protégée of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the titular Disney+ series. For now, the spin-off has no release date attached.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boogeyman are running in theaters.

