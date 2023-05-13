Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date, voice cast, plot, and everything to know 

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is all set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2023. The film tells the story of Miles Morales as he teams up with Gwen Stacy and Spider-people to take on a villain who is deadlier than ever.

The animated superhero film promises to hit it out the park with what is considered to be its most unpredictable installment yet, with a star-studded cast to voice its incredible characters. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars many acclaimed actors, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae, among numerous others. The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K.Thompsan. It was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg, and Avi Arad acted as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises to be an exciting adventure for viewers

The trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gives viewers a glimpse into Miles Morales's life as he tries to navigate his position in the vast spider-verse. He is seen reminiscing about his adventures in the past and reconsidering his actions in the future as he wonders how he could make an impact on society.

However, as he's doing that, Gwen Stacy interrupts him and enters the scene through an inter-dimensional portal and invites him to take a tour through the city. Both the characters can then be seen falling into new dimensions as they explore the multiverse. However, trouble befalls the multiverse as new villains arrive from a different dimension, and the viewers are left on a cliffhanger since Miles' role in the battle is shown very briefly.

It'll be interesting to see Miles Morales' role in the battle that ensues in the film and how or if he finally finds his sense of purpose in the vast multiverse. Also, the trailer also saw Miles encounter Spiderman 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and get into a fight with him. It'll be interesting to see how the film explores the dynamic between both the characters as viewers are yet to meet the character of Spiderman 2099 in the films.

More about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is host to an incredible star cast with Shameik Moore voicing the lead character of Miles Moore/Spider-Man. The actor has often been termed as the perfect casting for Miles' character as he manages to bring forth the wittiness and childishness of the character through his voice acting.

The actor has previously starred in numerous films and shows, including Dope, The Pretenders, Let It Snow, Samaritan, Incredible Crew, The Get Down, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, among others.

The film also features the very popular Hailee Steinfeld, who voices the lead role of Gwen Stacy/Spider Woman. The actress has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects including, Hawkeye, The Edge of Seventeen, Pitch Perfect 2, Bumblebee, Dickinson, and Romeo and Juliet, among numerous others.

The film also includes numerous other actors and actresses who voice supporting characters:

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart "Hobie" Brown / Spider-Punk

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn / the Spot

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Greta Lee as Lyla

Rachel Dratch as the counselor at Miles's school

Jorma Taccone as Vulture

Shea Whigham as George Stacy: Gwen's father, a police captain hunting Spider-Woman

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on June 2, 2023.

