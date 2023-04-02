The third installment of the Emmy-nominated biographical drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered earlier this year and is slated to drop episode 10 on Hulu this Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 3 am ET. The upcoming episode, titled Triumph, will serve as the show's finale.

Helmed by rapper RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse, Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the creation of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan in Staten Island, New York City, in 1992, and tracks the collective's highs and lows as they pursue their goals and get tested for being loyal to their brotherhood.

The show features Ashton Sanders as Bobby “RZA” Diggs, the de-facto leader of the group, Shameik Moore as Corey Woods/Sha Raider/Raekwon, and Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles/D-Lover/Ghostface Killa. The remainder of the cast includes Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell "Divine" Diggs and Marcus Callender as Oliver "Power" Grant, among others.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga series finale - Will the legacy of Wu Tang Clan survive?

Hulu's biographical drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which follows the rise of the Wu Tang Clan, is all set to drop the series finale this Wednesday. Sadly, no spoilers have been revealed for season 3 episode 10, which has been titled Triumph. The synopsis of the upcoming episode states:

"RZA pushes his musicianship to new heights as he creates "Wu-Tang Forever" with a studio orchestra, but the recording process strains the Clan; as tensions boil over during their biggest tour yet, RZA is concerned about Wu-Tang's future and legacy."

The upcoming episode will most likely offer a more thrilling and dramatic (yet satisfying) ending to the show, picking up from where it left off last week. RZA might further explore his creative endeavors and "musicianship" to develop new types of music, but some of the clan members might not be very impressed with the new direction his music is taking them.

The series finale will undoubtedly witness more drama and a lot more internal fights between the members of the clan, while exploring some already existing tensions. The 90s are a test for them, and they will either emerge on the other side or break apart before reaching their life's goals with the future and legacy of the group crumbling down.

A recap of season 3 episode 9 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga

In the penultimate episode, titled Ghostface, which previously aired on March 29, 2023, the main character reflects on the compromises he made in order to thrive in the music industry. This segment explores his emotions with a more nuanced approach.

Moreover, Ghostface battles the unfavorable consequences of his creative achievement while also coping with the toll it takes on his personal life. The episode tackles aspirations, sacrifice, and the price of success. Together, it addresses the intricacies of the music industry.

Meanwhile, RZA, one of the group's original members, takes a distinct approach while creating the upcoming Wu-Tang Clan album. This takes a detour from the group's typical aesthetic and RZA's signature tone. He experiments with new methods to be creative by listening to various types of music and further exploring different forms of music in new ways.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3 episode 10 airs on April 5 on Hulu.

