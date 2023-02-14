Hulu's musical drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga is all set to return with its third and final season on Hulu on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. It is a fictional portrait of the rise of the popular hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The show's first two seasons received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the show's writing and performances by the actors. The show features Ashton Sanders as Bobby "RZA" Diggs, along with various others portraying important supporting roles.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3 on Hulu will amp up the feels

Hulu released the official trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3 on January 12, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest installment as the show heads toward its much-anticipated conclusion. It opens with a voiceover that says,

''We're all just out ancestors' dreams. And our success represents those dreams coming true.''

Although the trailer is nearly two-and-a-half minutes long, it does not give away any major spoilers that could ruin fans' viewing experience. Overall, it maintains a mysterious and thrilling tone that fans of the show would be familiar with. Along with the trailer, Hulu also shared the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''EMMY® NOMINATED Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.''

Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to an eventful final season as the final chapter of the Wu-Tang Clan will be explored in great detail. The final season is expected to premiere with three episodes, following which the show will follow the standard weekly-release format.

More details about Wu-Tang: An American Saga cast

The series features Ashton Sanders as Bobby "RZA" Diggs in one of the key roles. RZA is a rapper known to be the frontman of the Wu-Tang Clan. He's a highly talented artist who is also interested in filmmaking, apart from music. RZA is the creative spearhead of the group.

Ashton Sanders has been phenomenal throughout the show's first two seasons and looks to continue his terrific form in the series' season 3 trailer. Apart from Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Sanders is widely known for his performances in numerous other acclaimed and popular films like Moonlight, Judas and the Black Messiah, and All Day and a Night, to name a few.

Other important supporting cast members include numerous actors like Shameik Moore as Corey Woods, Julian Elijah Martinez as Mitchell "Divine" Diggs, Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles, and Erika Alexander as Linda Diggs, among many others.

You can watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3 on Hulu on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

