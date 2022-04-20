Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more 

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and rapper Nas will be going on a joint tour this summer.

On Tuesday, April 19, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announced the dates for the Live Nation-produced NY State of Mind tour, which will take the rap legends to 25 North American cities from August to October.

NY State of Mind tour tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10.00 am local time. Some of the tour dates will have a presale and a presale code will be made available to American Express and Citi cardholders. The ticket pricing starts from $29.50 for general admission tickets and goes up to $425 for the VIP package. Tickets can be purchased from the TicketMaster or LiveNation website.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas 2022 NY State of Mind Tour dates and venues

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas' tour is set to begin on August 30 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, then travel to Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona before concluding with four California dates, culminating on October 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tuesday, Aug 30 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Thursday, Sep 01 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoﬀ Music Center

Friday, Sep 02 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Saturday, Sep 03 – Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theater

Sunday, Sep 04 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio– Blossom Music Center

Thursday, Sep 08 – Camden, New Jersey – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Friday, Sep 09 – Hartford, Connecticut – XFINITY Theater

Saturday, Sep 10 – Mansﬁeld, Massachusetts – Xﬁnity Center

Tuesday, Sep 13 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

Wednesday, Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Friday, Sep 16 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiﬀy Lube Live

Saturday, Sep 17 – Raleigh, North Carolina– Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sunday, Sep 18 – Charlotte, North Carolina– PNorth CarolinaMusic Pavilion

Tuesday, Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, Florida– iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

Wednesday, Sep 21 – Tampa, Florida– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Thursday, Sep 22 – Atlanta, Georgia – Lakewood Amphitheater

Saturday, Sep 24 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Sunday, Sep 25 – Austin, Texas– Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Monday, Sep 26 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, Sep 29 – Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Ch Indiana Pavilion

Friday, Sep 30 – Irvine, California– Five Point Amphitheater

Saturday, Oct 01 – Oakland, California– Oakland Arena

Sunday, Oct 02 – Wheatland, California– Toyota Amphitheater

Tuesday, Oct 04 – Los Angeles, California– Hollywood Bowl

More about the artists

Wu-Tang Clan (Image via Los Angeles Times)

Wu-Tang Clan are known for their influence in the American hip-hop scene. The group originated in 1992 in New York and debuted in 1993 with the album Enter the Wu-Tang. The band has since played a huge role in popularizing and developing East Coast hip hop and hardcore hip hop styles.

Also rooted in the New York hip hop scene, Nas is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. He began his music career in 1989 and has released 14 albums since.

Edited by Sabika