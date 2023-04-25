Oscar Isaac and 4 best-dressed men at Met Gala so far 

The Met Gala red carpet is an event where celebrities go all out with their appearances to stand out amongst others. All fashion norms can be seen thrown out the window as celebrities honor the specific theme being celebrated that year. However, things weren't always like this. The event used to be more of a typical evening gala in previous years. At that time, males were required to conform to a more conventional dress code, and the majority of them chose to wear classic suits or tuxedos.

Moreover, men who do not prefer to go for classic tuxedos and suits often opt for something unconventional to stir the world of fashion enthusiasts. The Met Gala has seen a lot of mesmerizing fashion moments from several women in the entertainment and fashion world, but men nowadays show up on the red carpet in their unique styles and steal the limelight.

Oscar Isaac, who plays the the titular role in Marvel's show Moon Knight, attended the Met Gala of 2022 held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and he did so in some style! Similarly, a few other dashing men have dressed up for the Met Gala in the most unexpected style and charmed the world.

Here is a list of the most well-dressed men at the Met Gala

1) Oscar Isaac

Women are known to frequently steal the show at the Met Gala. However, Oscar Isaac donned a Trompe L'oeil white tie and tailcoat outfit created by Thom Browne for the 2022 Met Gala and turned several heads. It was a "role reversal," according to stylist Michael Fisher, as reported by Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair claims that Isaac and his wife Lind worked with fashion designer Thom Browne and stylist Michael Fisher to "put a spin on traditional menswear." By having the couple wear matching tails, the goal was to get them to admire each other's appearance. Forget about the gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme. Isaac and Lind looked glamorous in their own ways, adding style to the evening.

Oscar Isaac's dress was a new spin on the conventional anticipation fashion enthusiasts usually have for men at the Met Gala.

2) Lil Nas X

𝙻𝚒𝚕 𝙽𝚊𝚜 𝚇 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 🌐 @LNXNews Do you think Lil Nas X will attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st? His last appearance was in 2021. Do you think Lil Nas X will attend the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st? His last appearance was in 2021. 👀 https://t.co/lbTi1jbfQd

In 2021, Lil Nas X attended the Met Gala for the first time, which was hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The musician undoubtedly had a memorable debut on the Met Gala's renowned steps. Donatella Versace created a theatrical outfit equivalent to a Matryoshka doll on the red carpet, especially for the rapper. Lil Nas served three magnificent outfits since one wasn't sufficient.

Lil Nas X chose an elaborate cloak with beautiful gold beading for his first costume reveal. The layout had a regal vibe about it. The long, flowing train of the cape, which was worn the day after Lil Nas X appeared at the VMAs in a half-suit, half-gown, couldn't help but draw spotlights onto the red carpet.

3) Jared Leto

Jess @Jess__Moreno 4. Jared Leto

Se presenta a la Met Gala del 2019 con un increíble traje de Gucci. 4. Jared LetoSe presenta a la Met Gala del 2019 con un increíble traje de Gucci. https://t.co/lA6T6LGt8c

Jared Leto almost won the award for the Met Gala's wildest accessory! In 2019, the daring performer elevated the camp motif by carrying his very own manequinn head on the event's red carpet while donning an Alessandro Michele for Gucci creation. He alluded to a trend Gucci started last year that went viral.

Surprisingly, Gucci hasn't always worn its head like a handbag. The model Unia Pakhomova introduced the Italian label's Fall 2018 runway show while toting a carbon copy of her platinum-blonde hair tucked under her arm like a stealthy clutch.

However, Leto dressed his part in a red gown with a high neck and a crystal harness. Although the head was lovely, it wasn't easy to take your eyes off it because it still had his well-cut beard and wavy curls.

4) Billy Porter

In a theatrical reference to ancient Egypt, Billy Porter shut down the Met Gala red carpet in 2019 when he rode in on a litter pulled by six shirtless men.

A bejeweled catsuit with 10-foot wings, a 24-karat gold headdress, unique gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and dazzling gems by Andreoli, John Hardy, and Oscar Heyman were all part of the Pose star's one-of-a-kind "Sun God" costume by The Blonds. The mic-drop was a perfectly timed fashion statement and performance art piece on a night when celebrities were encouraged to use all of their creative potential.

5) Timothee Chalamet

timmy being soft! @timmybeingsoft — timothée chalamet at the met gala 2021



(hoping he goes to the met gala tomorrow) — timothée chalamet at the met gala 2021(hoping he goes to the met gala tomorrow) https://t.co/GefxlduzGn

Timothée Chalamet made the decision to mark the 2021 Met Gala by wearing a pair of sweatpants. The Met Gala is known as the most important fashion event that takes place each year.

Chalamet, one of the Gala's co-chairs, attended the event wearing white slouchy sweatpants, a tuxedo jacket by Haider Ackermann, a turtleneck by Rick Owens, wrinkled white socks, and high-top white Chuck Taylors. He completed his look with a scrunchie. The actor also wore brooches from Cartier made in the 1920s and pinned them to the pants as an homage to the event.

Chalamet explained his outfit to Keke Palmer on the red carpet by calling it "an homage to Chuck Taylor." The subject of the evening was "In America," inspired by the upcoming exhibition "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so despite the fact that Chalamet was wearing something on the more casual side of things, he was still in line with the concept.

As seen above, Oscar Isaac and four other men at the Met Gala charmed the world with their unique fashion choices and inspired other men to ditch their traditional attire for once and experiment with their sense of style.

