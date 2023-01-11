Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin season 2 - Tentative release date, plot, and more details explored

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin became a massive hit with its debut season last year. After some speculation and a lot of expectations, it is now confirmed that the spinoff to the popular Pitch Perfect franchise is all set to return for the second season, and it may be bigger and better than ever before. The show, starring Adam DeVine's Bumper Allen a decade after the college days, ended on a high note, and it seems the creators are more than eager to make a new season.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin follows Allen on his quest to become a pop star after a sudden revelation. The show also stars Adam DeVine's Modern Family co-star and love interest, Sarah Hyland. The second season will also see Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and Flula Borg reprise their roles from the first season.

Peacock @peacock Thank you to the fans for making Pitch Perfect: #BumperInBerlin our biggest comedy on Peacock! I think we're going to need an encore... Thank you to the fans for making Pitch Perfect: #BumperInBerlin our biggest comedy on Peacock! I think we're going to need an encore... https://t.co/syH01J99Fg

There has been no confirmation of the release date of the show yet, but it will likely be another year before Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin returns.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin season 2: All we know so far

Séries TV Show BR @SeriesTWBZ Adam Devine e Sarah Hyland no set da série 'Bumper In Berlin'. Adam Devine e Sarah Hyland no set da série 'Bumper In Berlin'. https://t.co/pSNGWiGRRr

There isn't much information available about the upcoming season of the popular franchise's spinoff as the news of the renewal is fairly recent. Showrunner Megan Amram previously teased:

"I do have ideas for Season 2,...Maybe we'll get a Season 2, maybe we won't, but I have ideas in mind just in case."

However, it has now been confirmed that the plans for the second season actually worked, and the show will indeed return with most of its major cast members. Executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman said:

"We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the ‘Pitch Perfect’ universe with ‘Bumper in Berlin’ on Peacock...We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2."

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added:

"Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ hit all the right notes,...We are thrilled to reunite with this fantastic team as there are many new and surprising stories to tell with these hilarious and lovable characters. We look forward to taking the next season to new heights."

There is also no revelation about the plot for the second season, but it is quite predictable that the new season would follow in the footsteps of the previous season's cliffhanger ending, which saw Bumper Allen managing to avoid a crisis but throw his love life under the bus along the way.

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | Adam DeVine sang "Messag𝘦 In A Bottl𝘦" on "Pitch P𝘦rf𝘦ct: Bumper in Berlin"

| Adam DeVine sang "Messag𝘦 In A Bottl𝘦" on "Pitch P𝘦rf𝘦ct: Bumper in Berlin" 🎤| Adam DeVine sang "Messag𝘦 In A Bottl𝘦" on "Pitch P𝘦rf𝘦ct: Bumper in Berlin"https://t.co/c6v3AXAUkq

The new season of the Pitch Perfect spinoff will likely see all the major characters return as well, as indicated by Amram in an interview with Elite Daily. Amram said:

"The real beating heart of this show is the ensemble,...So I would really want to make sure that we got all of our characters interacting."

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Ten years after college, "Pitch Perfect" hero Bumper Allen lives a boring existence working as a security guard for his alma mater and singing a cappella as a hobby with the less-than-enthusiastic Tonehangers. But after a surprise phone call from his old acquaintance Pieter, Bumper is convinced he can make his musical dreams of becoming a pop star come true by dropping everything and moving to Berlin. With the help of an entourage of German collaborators, Bumper's goal is to perform a hit single at the famous German Unity Day. As Bumper grows into the musical artist he's always wanted to be, he finds long-lost confidence and romance along the way."

The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is available on Peacock.

