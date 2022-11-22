Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin cast list- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, and others star in Peacock's musical comedy series

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spinoff of the film series Pitch Perfect, is set to premiere on Peacock on November 23, 2022. The blockbuster series follows Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), who moves to Germany to pursue a career in music when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

There are more cast members from the old movies and new additions to the team. In addition to Adam Devine as Bumper, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stars Flula Borg as Pieter, Lera Abova as DJ Das Boot, Jameela Jamil as Gisela, and Sarah Hyland as Heidi.

Showrunner Megan Amram serves as executive producer of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin along with Adam Devine, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Brooks, Max Handlman of Brown Productions, and Todd Strauss-Schulson is the director.

Amazing cast of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

1) Adam Devine as Bumper

Adam Devine plays the role of Bumper, who is a singer and wants to make it big.

Devine, who was born on November 7, 1983, is an American actor, singer, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. He is one of the co-creators of Comedy Central.

He has played the role of Bumper in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. He has also starred as Andy Bailey in The Modern Family. He has played roles in shows and movies such as The Final Girls and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

He has had voice-over stints in famous movies such as Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Batman Movie, and Vampirina.

2) Flula Borg as Pieter

Flula Borg plays Pieter, the singer for the German team in Pitch Perfect 2.

Flula is a German actor. Born on March 28, 1982, he is also a singer, DJ, musician, and internet influencer. He has acted in Suicide Squad and television shows such as The Good Place and The Rookie.

He has worked with YouTube personalities such as Miranda Sings and has been named The Hollywood Reporter's Top 25 Digital Stars.

3) Lera Abova as DJ Das Boot

pixts @pixts lera abova for cover | ph. philip messmann lera abova for cover | ph. philip messmann https://t.co/vliNduyKw6

Lera Abova plays the role of Thea, Pieter's sister and a famous Berlin DJ as well as a music producer.

Lera is an actress and model. She grew up in a Siberian village. She has worked in movies such as Anna and Good Side of a Bad Man. She will make her venture into series with Pitch Perfect: in Berlin.

Abova has shot for Vogue Ukraine, Vogue Paris, Vogue Germany, Vogue Russia and Vogue Australia. She has also starred in campaigns for Joseph and Acne, among others.

4) Jameela Jamil as Gisela

Jameela plays the role of Gisela on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, who is Bumper's new competition and steals his idea for a huge performance.

Born February 25, 1986, Jameela is a British actress and presenter. She started her career on Channel 4, where she was the host of a pop culture series. She has also worked as a radio host of The Official Chart.

She has also played the role of Tahani Al Jamil in The Good Place. She was recently seen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

5) Sarah Hyland as Heidi

Sarah Hyland plays the role of Heidi, who is Bumper's assistant on Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Born on November 24, 1990, Sarah is an American actor and singer. She is known for her role in The Modern Family. She has also starred in Private Parts, Annie, and Blind Date.

She has received critical acclaim for her role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family and won awards such as the Screen Actors Guild Awards and a nomination at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Adam DeVine also had a recurring role on The Modern Family and played a love interest for Hyland's Haley.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is set to premiere on Peacock on November 23, 2022. The first episode is titled Backpfeifengesicht.

