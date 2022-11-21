Pitch Perfect's new spinoff series, titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, is set to premiere on Peacock on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 3:01 am ET, according to CinemaBlend. The show focuses on protagonist Bumper, who's now shifted to Germany after one of his songs turned out to be a massive hit in the country.

The series features Adam DeVine in the lead role along with many others playing pivotal supporting roles. The show is helmed by Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin's trailer promises a comedy with likeable characters

Peacock dropped the official trailer for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on November 2, 2022, and it offers a peek into Bumper's eventuful life. It briefly depicts how Bumper's life changes after he moves to Germany, where he plans to establish a career in music.

Key details about the plot have not been revealed, but the trailer manages to pique viewers' interest with its comic tone. Along with the trailer, Peacock also shared a brief description of the series, which reads:

“In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.”

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a highly dramatic and entertaining series replete with charming and likable characters. It maintains a tone similar to the iconic Pitch Perfect film franchise.

The Pitch Perfect movie series began in 2012 with Pitch Perfect, featuring Anna Kendrick in the lead role. It was a commercial success, and spawned two sequels, Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch perfect 3, both of which were commercially successful.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin's cast includes Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stars Adam DeVine in the lead role as Bumper Allen. Appearing alongside DeVine in significant supporting roles are Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer, and Jameela Jamil as Gisela, among many others.

DeVine looks charming and hilarious in the film's trailer, capturing his character's inherent charm and goofiness quite convincingly. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly impressive performance from the actor. Adam DeVine has previously played the role in the franchise's first two movies, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2.

Apart from the Pitch Perfect franchise, DeVine has starred in numerous popular shows and films over the years, like Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starrer The Intern, Game Over, Man!, and Modern Family, to name a few.

Showrunner Megan Amram also serves as one of the series' executive producers for the show. Amram is widely known for her work on the popular NBC show, The Good Place, An Emmy for Megan, Silicon Valley, and many more.

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, and Adam DeVine will serve as executive producers as well.

The upcoming musical comedy show, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, airs on Peacock on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

