What time will The Calling air on Peacock? Release date, cast, and more details about David E. Kelley's series

David E. Kelley's upcoming TV series The Calling is all set to premiere on Peacock this week, bringing in a different approach to hard-boiled detective stories with a Kelley twist on top of it. A series by this veteran producer does not need to be questioned. Kelley has previously shown his brilliance in shows like Picket Fences, Big Little Lies, and Ally McBeal. The Calling will premiere on November 10, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST.

Originally titled The Missing, this new Peacock show is based on the Israeli author Dror Mishani's novel series featuring detective Avraham Avraham. This particular season, consisting of eight episodes, is reportedly based on the first book in the Avraham Avraham series, titled The Missing File. The series stars Jeff Wilbusch, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson, and Michael Mosley.

Read on for more details about The Calling ahead of its premiere later this week.

The Calling trailer: Same old setting, completely new thought procedure

The Calling is rather indistinguishable from hardcore detective films and shows, with a setting and color that strongly resembles many of the genre's greats. The case also seems similar to the ones already done in this field. However, what differs is the main character.

Deviating from the alcoholic, middle-aged, trauma-harboring detectives who are somewhat pushed to the side of society, this show sees a completely different Avi Avraham, who is spiritual and empathetic. His logic is often overshadowed by his empathy for the victims and he takes every case personally. This puts him far wide from the type of detectives we have seen in popular media before.

The Israeli-born Wilbusch, who will embody this character for the season, described the character, saying:

"Avi is a very complex character,...His calling is solving missing persons and homicide cases through uncanny observational abilities. He’s also devoted to his work family: eager rookie detective Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield, Succession), acerbic veteran cop Earl Malzone (Michael Mosley, Ozark) and supportive boss Capt. Helen Davies (Karen Robinson, Schitt’s Creek)."

Wilbusch also revealed how Kelley has incorporated his signature dark humor in the script, often making Avi quite involved in the process as well. Despite that, Avi is still a very deep character with a possibly unknown backstory.

The trailer also hints at Avi's tendency to take a case too seriously and personally, highlighting how this one particular case would push the detective to the edge. The synopsis for the show reads:

"The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down."

Barry Levinson is also working as one of the executive producers for The Calling. He has also reportedly directed a few episodes. Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro work behind the incredible soundtrack seen in the trailer. The sound may become one of the stand-out aspects of the show. All the episodes in this season will be one-hour long.

Catch The Calling on Peacock on November 10, 2022, at 3.00 AM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

