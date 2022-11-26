"I'm the villain of the Bumper franchise"- Adam Devine opens up on how Loki inspired Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Actor Adam Devine portrays the lead role of Bumper Allen in the latest installment of the popular Pitch Perfect franchise, titled, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The television spin-off series premiered on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

Devine appeared as a guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his latest project, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The interview was released on YouTube on Friday, November 25, 2022. In the interview, the actor was seen talking about his role in the Peacock series.

Ever since the series dropped on Peacock, it has been getting positive responses from viewers. So, fans of the actor were quite excited to see him on The Tonight Show, talking about his latest comedy series.

When the show's host Jimmy Fallon asked Adam Devine if Loki was an inspiration for the series, the actor said,

"Elizabeth Banks was the producer of the Pitch Perfect movies, and she was like, "It's cool that they made the villain the spin-off TV show" for Loki. And, so, I'm the villain of the "Bumper" franchise."

Adam Devine talks about recreating the iconic "cup song" from the original Pitch Perfect movie

During the interview with Fallon, Devine opened up about how his new Peacock comedy spin-off series had a few nods to the original movie, Pitch Perfect, including the famous song Cups that was originally performed by actress Anna Kendrick.

While talking about the references to the original movie, Adam Devine said,

"Yeah, drop a couple Easter eggs on 'em. "

The Bumper in Berlin actor added that it is "a wildly famous song."

When the host asked him if he remembered the song, Adam Devine said,

"No, I had to watch, like, a YouTube tutorial to try to remember. But I nailed it in the show, so..."

The show's host went on to ask the actor if he tried to impress his family members with the song. In response, the actor said:

"No, all of my family - they will do it for me. And they're like, "I bet you can't do ot as well as me." Like, my lttle cousins. And I'm like, "I bet you're right. You're 14. This is all you have in your life. I got a life, girl."

Fallon then pointed out that Adam Devine recreated the song, not with the cups but with a beer stein. When asked if he had upped his game, Devine jokingly said:

"I did, yeah. So eat it, Anna Kendrick. No, I'm coming for you, Anna! I'm coming for you!"

Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin dropped all six episodes

Released on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin has a total of six episodes, all of which were launched on the same day. A list of the episodes, along with their titles, is given below:

Episode 1 - Backpfeifengesicht

Episode 2 - Torschlusspanik

Episode 3 - Verschlimmbessern

Episode 4 - Streicheleinheit

Episode 5 - Mutterseelenallein

Episode 6 - Lebensabschnittspartner

Megan Amram and Elizabeth Banks have served as the series' developers. Banks and Amram, along with Max Handelman, Scott Neimeyer, Paul Brooks, Todd Strauss-Schulson, and the series' star Adam Devine, have acted as executive producers for the series.

Apart from Devine, the series' cast list also includes Flula Borg as Pieter Krämer, Jameela Jamil as Gisela, Sarah Hyland as Heidi, and Lera Abova as DJ Das Boot.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is currently streaming on Peacock.

