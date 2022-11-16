''I was not allowed to see this movie'': Chloë Grace Moretz opens up on not watching her debut film The Amityville Horror

Chloë Grace Moretz, the critically acclaimed 25-year-old actress, made an exciting guest appearance on the fan-favorite The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her brand new, riveting sci-fi Amazon Prime Video series, The Peripheral.

Ever since the series premiere, it has been getting a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics, especially for the exceptional performance by actress Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays the lead role of Flynne Fisher in the series.

So, fans were thrilled to see her on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, talking about the series and her incredible journey in the film industry.

In the interview, the show's host Jimmy Fallon brought out a charming picture of Chloë Grace Moretz on the red carpet of her first feature movie premiere event for The Amityville Horror. The actress was only five years of age at the time.

When Jimmy asked the actress if she was allowed to watch the movie at that age, Moretz responded:

"I was not allowed to see this movie at all."

Chloë Grace Moretz talks about her new hobby and her Judo skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Chloë Grace Moretz opened up about why she was not allowed to watch most of her movies when she was a child artist. She said:

"Yeah. It was really funny because most of my career at that age, I was doing kind of more R-rated or PG-13 movies. So my mom would have to wait until the movies came out on DVD and then do, like, a little highlights reel. And so just kind of fast-forward and show me - just me - which is like 10 minutes."

Apart from that, Chloë Grace Moretz also talked about her new hobby, Dirt Biking. The actress said:

"So I grew up kind of doing ATVs, but I was never allowed to dirt bike. My mom was super against it. So obviously I grew up and I was like, "I'm gonna do it." But it's really like - The thing is when I'm on contract and filming, I'm not allowed to do anything dangerous. You can't roller blade or anything. So when I'm off contract, I'm like, "Let's go for it." And this is the latest one"

Thereafter, host Jimmy Fallon pointed out that there are a lot of heavy action sequences in The Peripheral. In relation to that, he went on to ask the actress about her Judo lessons as part of her preparation for the Prime Video series. To this, Chloë Grace Moretz responded:

"Yeah, so I started doing martial arts when I was 11 in Kick-Ass....And for this one, our wonderful stunt coordinator, Tony, he's a master judo champion. And really wanted me to get into it. And I was super down because it means I can throw 160 - 180 pound men just, like, over my shoulder and and just fly them, which sounds so fun."

Moretz then went on to hilariously demonstrate her judo lessons to the show's host Jimmy Fallon. Take a look at the interview video clip here:

The Peripheral season 1 debuted exclusively on the popular streaming platform Prime Video on October 21, 2022. The series has released five episodes, which means only three episodes are left to arrive.

A list of the upcoming episodes of The Peripheral's season 1 and their release dates is given below:

Episode 6 - F... You and Eat S...: November 18, 2022

Episode 7 - The Doodad: November 25, 2022

Episode 8 - The Creation of a Thousand Forests: December 2, 2022

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of The Peripheral titled F... You and Eat S..., on Friday, November 18, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video.

