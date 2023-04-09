Hawkeye and 4 other Jeremy Renner TV shows and movies to watch right now

Jeremy Renner has been one of the top-performing Hollywood actors of all time. From the MCU’s Hawkeye to The Bourne Legacy, he has played a diverse set of roles that have brought him critical acclaim as well as the love of the audience.

Earlier this year, Jeremy Renner faced a near-death experience due to a snowplow accident. In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer, he recounted the traumatic experience and gave us a glimpse into his haunted psyche.

The actor used a 14,330-pound snowplow to pull out his nephew’s truck that was stuck in the snow. While doing this, he once got his body out of the car to check on his nephew without putting the brakes on and got under the moving vehicle's tracks. He recounted in an interview with Sawyer how his neighbors saved his life. He even asked his family to pull the plug if he had become dependent on machines and had suffered severe damage.

Jeremy Renner has played a strong action hero in his movies, and his strength is reflected when he says that although he gets triggered by accidents still, he refuses to let them rule his life.

Hawkeye, The Hurt Locker, and three other Jeremy Renner movies and TV shows to watch to appreciate his acting finesse

1) Hawkeye (2021)

Hawkeye has been a beloved character in the MCU for a long time. Although his screen time as Hawkeye is much lower than that of other Avengers, he still manages to make his mark. Some of the most iconic scenes include his taming the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron with a surprise attack.

Hawkeye finally got its own standalone show in 2021. The premise of the show follows Clint Barton, who partners with Kate Bishop to go head-to-head with his past enemies. Kate Bishop grew up idolizing Clint and has mastered archery skills. She once appeared in The Avengers (2012) and even saved Hawkeye’s life.

The show was a massive success, with great critic reviews as well as audience scores across many platforms. It's truly an adrenaline-packed joyride for the weekend.

2) The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Jason Bourne action franchise has a legacy that is hard to top. It is up there with some of the classics, like John Wick and Taken. Jeremy Renner has established himself as an action hero since the 2000s. The Bourne Legacy is just another cherry on top.

The plot follows the destruction that Jason Bourne left at the US Department of Defense. In an attempt to salvage what was left, they decided to burn one of the running programs, Outcome. Aaron Cross (Jeremy Renner) is a member of the program and is extremely skilled at what he does. Will the Outcome members make it against one of the biggest powerhouses in the US?

It has done fairly well at the box office. The story structure of this film is better than some of its predecessors. Jeremy Renner is very charismatic in this role and truly brings Aaron Cross to life. The movie delves deep into the nasty world against which Bourne was fighting.

However, we might not see Bourne Legacy 2 anytime soon, as the production house thinks that the Matt Damon-starrer movies did quite well compared to Jeremy Renner's. Although Renner had a decent run and it was a well-made movie, ultimately, the sequel probably would not see the light of day.

3) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

One of the highest-grossing Avengers movies, this truly brought Jeremy Renner’s character Hawkeye much closer to the audience. We saw many iconic Hawkeye moments throughout the Avengers MCU franchise.

However, it is the Thanos snap in Infinity War before the Endgame and the loss of Hawkeye’s family that broke the audience’s heart. Not just that, losing Natasha, aka the Black Widow for the Soul Stone, and the devastation he brings to the screen is really commendable. In Endgame, we truly see the arc of Hawkeye as that of a commendable hero who is not just fighting for the world but also saving his family.

The premise of the Avengers Endgame follows the devastation of Infinity War, where, after the snap of Thanos, half the world turned to dust. With most of the Avengers now gone, how they would save the world is what the movie is all about.

It is truly the rise of a lifetime. The audience cheering and crying in the theaters was a common scenario after its release.

4) Arrival (2016)

The audience mostly knows Jeremy Renner as an action movie star. But Jeremy Renner is a seasoned actor, and Arrival helps bring that side out for the world to see. Denis Villeneuve, a director famously known for his sci-fi movies, especially Blade Runner and Dune, directed this movie, and it is one of his most underrated films.

The plot of the show follows linguistic expert Louise Banks (Amy Adams) and physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner) as she and her team try to figure out what the aliens that have come down to earth in the mysterious spaceship are trying to communicate.

This movie has received acclaim not just from the audience and the critics but also from the academics due to its deft use of linguistics. It is truly worth watching for people who are looking for a thoughtful sci-fi drama.

5) The Hurt Locker (2009)

Another blockbuster action flick by the action connoisseur Jeremy Renner, this movie offers a lot. It is one of those rare action movies that has not only a well-executed plot but also greatly choreographed action sequences.

The story is set during the Iraq War, where a sergeant is tasked with leading a bomb-disposal team. However, with his reckless approach, the soldiers started to question him. What this conflict will bring is what the movie is based on.

Director Kathryn Bigelow won an Oscar due to this unique take on action films. Where many action films these days heavily rely on sharp camera angles and background scores, the movie went the other way. Bigelow shot the film with handheld cameras, and the movie hardly had any score to boast. Jeremy Renner truly shines in his role and deserves all the praise he gets. He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the film.

While Jeremy Renner recovers from his tragic accident, all the audience can do is pray and wait for their favorite hero to make a comeback. Until then, these movies are the only solace for Renner fans.

Jeremy Renner is slated to return to screens soon with his documentary mini-series, Rennervations, in which he helps repurpose large older vehicles and give them to communities in need.

Poll : 0 votes