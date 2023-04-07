"Who's not crying?": Jeremy Renner fans in tears over shocking new revelations from new Diane Sawyer interview

After the infamous snow plow accident that nearly took his life, Jeremy Renner has finally opened up on the accident, his trauma, and his road to recovery in the latest interview with Diane Sawyer. The MCU actor's words have brought fans together to talk about family, love, and survival since Renner's accident.

Following days full of worry, it was finally announced that Jeremy Renner is no longer in danger. After recovering from this life-altering event, the actor recently appeared in an interview that aired on Walt Disney Co's ABC network on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeremy Renner revealed in this interview that he was riding the snow plow to pull one of his family's trucks out of the snow and onto the pavement. In an emotional moment, he revealed that it was his fault. The MCU actor said:

"You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car...But it is what it was,...And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it."

As it happens, the interview and subsequent revelations got fans talking about the emotional journey and trauma that the Oscar-nominated actor faced.

Heidi Staseson @HeidiStaseson

#JeremyRenner #DianeSawyer #Hawkeye Who’s not crying? Such a powerful @ABCNetwork interview by Diane Sawyer on Jeremy Renner’s phenom journey back to wellness. He shows her his Avengers neck tattoo and tells her “Suffering feeds the seeds of what love is.” Who’s not crying? Such a powerful @ABCNetwork interview by Diane Sawyer on Jeremy Renner’s phenom journey back to wellness. He shows her his Avengers neck tattoo and tells her “Suffering feeds the seeds of what love is.” 💘💘💘#JeremyRenner #DianeSawyer #Hawkeye https://t.co/vh7vNRT9AM

Jeremy Renner's latest interview on ABC has fans tearing up

This new interview has given fans a glimpse of a Jeremy Renner that not many are familiar with. While he is well-known for his well-mannered and interactive nature, in this rare interview, the MCU actor opened up like never before.

Renner fell prey to the snow plow when he realized that it could roll back and hurt his nephew and tried to stop it. This caused the actor to break over 30 bones, leading to a life-threatening injury. He also added in the interview:

"If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely...But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex."

Moreover, what seems to have gotten to the audience may be the revelation that Renner had written a goodbye note to his family while lying on the hospital bed, thinking that he may not make it back. He revealed:

"So I'm writing down notes on my phone (which are the) last words to my family..."

Following the ABC interview, many fans came forward to talk about this emotional segment and how it affected them on social media sites.

Karen Cassidy @karcassidy what a guy. Just wow. Omg this #JeremyRenner special by Diane Sawyer has mewhat a guy. Just wow. Omg this #JeremyRenner special by Diane Sawyer has me 😭😭😭 what a guy. Just wow.

🍰M Meeks🌭 @MMeeks568769689 #cashback Just watched Diane Sawyer's interview with #JeremyRenner and it really highlights the importance of having a loving family. Speaking of family, TEMU is like one big shopping family! Use my invite code 99237859 to join and start earning cash while you shop! #TEMU Just watched Diane Sawyer's interview with #JeremyRenner and it really highlights the importance of having a loving family. Speaking of family, TEMU is like one big shopping family! Use my invite code 99237859 to join and start earning cash while you shop! #TEMU #cashback

Brittany @brittxmorin Just watched the diane Sawyer interview and I couldnt imagine the pain and struggles that man faced head on and yet is still able to sit there and smile. Truly is one tough and inspirational man! #JeremyRenner Just watched the diane Sawyer interview and I couldnt imagine the pain and struggles that man faced head on and yet is still able to sit there and smile. Truly is one tough and inspirational man! #JeremyRenner

Joyce @jsearles1059 #jeremyrenner Watched Jeremy Renner's interview with Diane Sawyer. @JeremyRenner , you are a walking miracle. I can not believe your incredible strength and determination. You are so loved by your family, your community, and your fans. Sending you more love than ever. Watched Jeremy Renner's interview with Diane Sawyer. @JeremyRenner, you are a walking miracle. I can not believe your incredible strength and determination. You are so loved by your family, your community, and your fans. Sending you more love than ever. ❤️ #jeremyrenner

Chris Young @ChrisYoungNS #JeremyRenner Glad you’re still with us brother. Just watched your interview with Diane Sawyer. Incredibly strong in every way. @JeremyRenner Glad you’re still with us brother. Just watched your interview with Diane Sawyer. Incredibly strong in every way. @JeremyRenner #JeremyRenner

Bobby Rivers @BobbyRiversTV Recovering actor Jeremy Renner is blessed with a darn good, loving family. I'm watching the Diane Sawyer interview on ABC. #JeremyRenner Recovering actor Jeremy Renner is blessed with a darn good, loving family. I'm watching the Diane Sawyer interview on ABC. #JeremyRenner

AzeraPlays ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴‍☠️ @AzeraW84 I'm watching the Diane Sawyer interview with #JeremyRenner and I am having a hard time not crying every 5 minutes. I can't even imagine what he went through. I am so glad to see he is doing better. I'm watching the Diane Sawyer interview with #JeremyRenner and I am having a hard time not crying every 5 minutes. I can't even imagine what he went through. I am so glad to see he is doing better.

This love and support from fans might have also played a role in the actor's determination to recover.

Following his accident, Renner is now set to make his first Hollywood appearance in the red carpet event of Rennervations.

Poll : 0 votes