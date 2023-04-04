What time will Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview air on ABC? Release date, preview, and more details

After a devastating accident, Jeremy Renner will be returning to screens with an interview special with Diane Sawyer.

This will be his first interview since the Marvel star was involved in a snow plow accident that left him in the throes of death. The interview will mainly focus on Renner's grave accident and he is expected to talk about how he recovered after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The special will be titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, and it is scheduled to air on Disney Plus on April 7, 2023, after airing on ABC on April 6, 2023.

What do we know about Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview?

charlotte smith @charlottesm00 #DianeSawyer #DisneyPlus I'm excited to announce that Jeremy Renner will be giving his first interview since the snowplow accident with Diane Sawyer titled 'A STORY OF TERROR, SURVIVAL AND TRIUMPH'. #JeremyRenner I'm excited to announce that Jeremy Renner will be giving his first interview since the snowplow accident with Diane Sawyer titled 'A STORY OF TERROR, SURVIVAL AND TRIUMPH'. #JeremyRenner #DianeSawyer #DisneyPlus https://t.co/7u0DFovI80

On April 6, actor Jeremy Renner will be seen on-screen with Diane Sawyer for an hour-long interview special, his first since his snowplow accident.

Renner’s interview will air a few days before the actor makes his first public appearance since the incident, as he will reportedly be attending the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11, 2023, at Los Angeles.

In a highly emotional two-minute teaser, Renner is discussing his injuries, which included eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver. Towards the end of the clip, Renner can be seen telling Sawyer:

“I chose to survive. You’re not going to kill me. No way.”

The clip also revisits early footage of Renner in the hospital with his family, as well as snippets from his recovery journey.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner #intended #recovery I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery https://t.co/TuDFSMVJHY

On New Year’s Day, it was reported that 51-year-old Renner was critically injured after being run over by a snow plow that weighed more than 14,000 pounds. The plow was reportedly being used to tow Renner’s car and the actor was helping a family member who was stuck in the snow.

The accident took place when Renner got off the plow to speak to the family member. The vehicle started to roll, and while the actor tried to get back into the driver’s seat to stop it, he was run over.

Renner's family released a statement on January 2, 2023, commenting on his accident and confirming that he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery."

The statement further continued:

"He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Despite being in a critical condition, the actor took to social media after his surgery, reassuring fans and thanking supporters for their comments during the process. He kept fans in the loop about his recovery and now Renner will be doing an interview to share with the world the physical and mental trauma he went through during the mishap.

Catch the Jeremy Renner interview special this Thursday on ABC or on Friday on Disney Plus.

