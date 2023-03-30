''Monetizing an accident?'': Netizens slam Disney for ''milking'' Jeremy Renner's accident with new Diane Sawyer special

American actor Jeremy Renner had a horrific accident on January 1, 2023, when he was run over by his snowplow. He suffered blunt chest trauma and other injuries.

Washoe County Sheriff noted that the snowplow was massive and weighed 14,330 pounds. Following the accident, the actor was flown over to a local hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, using a helicopter.

At the time, a representative said that Renner was critical but stable. The actor underwent surgery and was in the intensive care unit in critical condition. A few weeks later, on January 17, 2023, Renner announced that he had been released from the hospital and had returned home to continue his recovery. The star broke over 30 bones in the accident.

While fans are happy about the actor's recovery, they believe Disney is "milking" the tragedy by making a special on the accident.

The special, set to be released on April 7, 2023, on Disney+, will feature Renner having an interview with Diane Sawyer. He will be seen opening up about the accident and discussing some extremely personal subjects with Sawyer.

Needless to say, fans were extremely angry with the special and took to Twitter to call it out with one person even saying:

Disney accused of milking Jeremy Renner's tragic accident with new Diane Sawyer special

While fans are grateful that Jeremy Renner is recovering, they aren't too ecstatic about the special and claim that Disney is using this catastrophe to earn money.

While some said that the Disney special wasn't necessary, others said that it was just "extra."

This will be Renner's first interview since the accident, and fans are furious calling it Disney's excuse to make some extra bucks.

From the trailer for the special, fans say that it almost looks like a parody. They compared it to the events of the hit Prime Video series, The Boys, and said that Disney was turning into Vought. Some even said that the interview looked staged and asked Disney to look for an alternative method to make money.

Who is Jeremy Renner?

Born on January 7, 1971, in Modesto, California, Renner studied computer science and criminology before taking a drama class as an elective and pursuing acting.

He has appeared in independent films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned, and even had supporting roles in bigger films like S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later. He played Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Thor, The Avengers, and Hawkeye.

He has also appeared in films like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, The Bourne Legacy, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Renner even appeared in some hit drama films like American Hustle, Arrival, and Wind River. He has been playing Mike McLusky in the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown since 2021.

Jeremy Renner was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as a soldier in The Hurt Locker and Best Supporting Actor for playing a reckless robber in The Town.

