Jeremy Renner 911 call reveals grisly details of horrific snow plow accident

Jarring details regarding Jeremy Renner’s recent snowplow equipment accident have been released. It has been reported that the Avengers actor’s chest collapsed during the accident. Since then, the star has taken to social media to thank followers for their well wishes.

TMZ obtained an emergency call log that showed notes from the accident. It was revealed that Jeremy Renner was heard moaning in the background of the call and was experiencing heavy bleeding from his head. It has also been reported that the Hurt Locker star was having “extreme difficulty” in breathing as his chest had collapsed. His upper torso was crushed by a nearly 14,500-pound snowplow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada as well.

Prior to the aforementioned information being released, the actor’s representatives confirmed that he “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” A neighbor had also confirmed that the snow-clearing machine ran over one of Renner’s legs.

Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable condition” after suffering injuries

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the 51-year-old actor told Deadline that Renner was in “critical but stable condition” after sustaining injuries from a “weather related accident while plowing snow.”

On New Year’s Eve, the actor was reportedly helping a family member with their vehicle that was stuck in the snow when the incident occurred. The Washoe County Sheriff revealed that the snowplow started to roll at one point, which was when Renner tried to get inside the machine and stop it from moving. Sadly, Jeremy Renner was run over by then.

The Sheriff revealed that they received a 911 call at 8:55 am on Sunday regarding a “snowcat versus pedestrian” crash. An emergency helicopter arrived near the scene at 9:37 am. Meanwhile, the star’s neighbors “came out with towels” and gave the actor first aid until medics arrived. It was also revealed that the actor was conscious when first responders came to the scene.

Jeremy Renner was then taken to the hospital at 9:56 am.

He has since undergone two surgeries, with one involving metal pins being placed around his leg.

Neighbors told an online publication that they believed the actor was being treated at Renown Regional Medical Center, which is the best hospital in Nevada with top orthopedic practitioners.

Police officials have revealed that they do not suspect foul play in the incident.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to thank followers for their well regards. He uploaded a post where he looked bloodied and bruised. The caption read:

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Since the actor’s accident, his sister Kym revealed in an interview with CBS 13 that his health was progressing. She said:

“We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

In the past, TMZ reported that Jeremy Renner’s snowcat’s safety featured failed, leading to the actor’s accident. However, the same has not been confirmed by police officials. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

