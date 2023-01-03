According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Jeremy Renner has suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" and is currently in the ICU following orthopedic surgery.

In Nevada's Washoe County, Renner suffered grievous injuries after he was run over by his snow-plowing vehicle, Snow Cat. Fortunately, a doctor, Renner's family, and one of his neighbors arrived on time and put a tourniquet on Renner's leg until paramedics arrived to airlift him and take him to the hospital.

The actor was then airlifted by medics and rushed to the hospital. He was later reported to be in a "critical but stable condition." However, some new reports and speculations have surfaced on the internet, bringing more information to light, and it is not good news.

Fans react to Jeremy Renner's condition

Jeremy Renner at an event for Hawkeye (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

After being taken to the hospital and getting treated, Jeremy Renner showed signs of improvement. However, according to new medical details reported by the hospital, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries from the accident, which could lead to his leg being permanently damaged.

The news prompted reactions from fans of Renner and Marvel, who expressed their worries about his condition and speculated on the possibility of his leg getting amputated owing to his blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and Renner not being able to walk anymore.

ThatBoyMJ @All5tarboy The Jeremy Renner reports keep getting worse. At this point I'm trying to figure out if there'll be amputation involved, if he has permanent damage to his legs and can't walk. Just hoping he makes a full recovery and reports are just overzealous. The Jeremy Renner reports keep getting worse. At this point I'm trying to figure out if there'll be amputation involved, if he has permanent damage to his legs and can't walk. Just hoping he makes a full recovery and reports are just overzealous.

Paul Muad'dude @PaulMuadDude As someone who nearly lost a leg himself to a mountain snowplow once, I have nothing but prayers and well wishes for Jeremy Renner at this time. As someone who nearly lost a leg himself to a mountain snowplow once, I have nothing but prayers and well wishes for Jeremy Renner at this time.

🇺🇸 Democrats are destroying America 🇺🇸 @DontHateMe4That Latest on Jeremy Renner; his Snowcat machine ran over his leg. He lost a lot of blood. Glad he is alive and hopefully he won't lose his leg. Latest on Jeremy Renner; his Snowcat machine ran over his leg. He lost a lot of blood. Glad he is alive and hopefully he won't lose his leg. https://t.co/Zv0ECRNYh4

Cassie De Lune @bxbblegumbarbie



if this thing really did go over his leg there’s no way it can heal Matt Lowy @lowymatt1211 This is a #Snowcat machine.. which reportedly is what ran over one of #JeremyRenner 's legs yesterday. I can't even imagine that pain. The entire MCU galaxy is thinking and praying for him though so hoping a sound recovery can occur. This is a #Snowcat machine.. which reportedly is what ran over one of #JeremyRenner 's legs yesterday. I can't even imagine that pain. The entire MCU galaxy is thinking and praying for him though so hoping a sound recovery can occur. https://t.co/lwCAeNS4Q4 so Jeremy Renner is def gonna have his leg amputated right??!if this thing really did go over his leg there’s no way it can heal twitter.com/lowymatt1211/s… so Jeremy Renner is def gonna have his leg amputated right??! if this thing really did go over his leg there’s no way it can heal twitter.com/lowymatt1211/s…

what a Metstake🏳️‍🌈 @ChristinaMets15 Yoo the Jeremy Renner news is wild. Hopefully they can save his leg after the snowcat accident Yoo the Jeremy Renner news is wild. Hopefully they can save his leg after the snowcat accident 😩😩😩

Jac @jaqinabox_ I honestly hope Jeremy Renner doesn’t lose his leg and pulls through I honestly hope Jeremy Renner doesn’t lose his leg and pulls through

Giggles the Squirrel 🇺🇦 @escapedacult To have a second surgery for a traumatic injury is not good. Stabilization of spine, surgery to stop brain swelling, possibly an amputation (or stabilization of a very very bad break with all the fun metal stuff) seem the most likely. My heart goes to Jeremy Renner and his family To have a second surgery for a traumatic injury is not good. Stabilization of spine, surgery to stop brain swelling, possibly an amputation (or stabilization of a very very bad break with all the fun metal stuff) seem the most likely. My heart goes to Jeremy Renner and his family

More about Jeremy Renner's accident

Jeremy Renner in Tag (Image via New Line Cinema)

Investigations into the matter revealed that Renner was injured by his snow plow after he stopped to help a stranded car on the side of the road.

According to eyewitnesses and neighbors of Renner, the actor had been plowing the road on Sunday, January 1, so that his family could get out of the house following a snowstorm. As per one of Renner's neighbors, the Snowcat plow, despite its heavy safety measures, ran over Renner's leg, injuring it.

After the incident, the Mayor of Reno, Hillary Schieve, released a statement expanding upon the extent of Renner's accident and the injuries he suffered. The statement, obtained via Reno Gazette Journal, read:

"Actor Jeremy Renner got out of a snowplow he has at his home on the side of a snowy mountain to help a stranded car on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle."

ExtraTV @extratv Jeremy Renner's freak snow plow accident: Source says it's "a miracle" the "Avengers" is alive. bit.ly/3vvuXBm Jeremy Renner's freak snow plow accident: Source says it's "a miracle" the "Avengers" is alive. bit.ly/3vvuXBm https://t.co/NTRMtA6Q2y

The Washoe Country Sheriff's office also released a statement that said, "It responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday at 9 am and confirmed that Renner was the only party involved in the accident. As of now, further details have not been revealed.

Renner's family released a statement saying:

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve […]. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

This is not the first time Jeremy Renner has received a major injury. He suffered a major accident while filming the movie Tag, where he fractured both his arms after performing a stunt.

The impact of Jeremy Renner's potential leg amputation or the blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries on his future as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Hollywood is currently uncertain. Fans can only hope and pray that the actor makes a speedy recovery.

Poll : 0 votes