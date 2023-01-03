Jeremy Renner injuries: Condition update explored as Hawkeye star undergoes surgery

American actor Jeremy Renner recently underwent surgery after he was involved in a dangerous snowplowing accident on January 1.

As per the Guardian, the 51-year-old star's publicist revealed that on January 2, he had surgeries for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries due to the accident, and is now in stable condition.

In a statement issued to the news outlet, the publicist stated:

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City mayor, Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy Renner sustained the injuries on New Year's Day while driving a snow plow near his Reno, Nevada, house, after which he was airlifted to hospital.

Jeremy Renner lost a lot of blood in the snow-plowing accident

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the incident occurred on January 1 when Jeremy Renner was plowing a road a quarter mile from his residence so that his family could get out after the snowstorm.

According to one neighbor, despite the safety measures taken, the plowing machine ran over Jeremy Renner's legs which caused a lot of blood loss.

While the incident happened, another neighbor, who is a doctor by profession, put a tourniquet on his injured leg until the emergency services arrived at the spot. He was then airlifted to a hospital.

The publication also revealed that the area of the incident was treated like an active crime scene.

As per the Guardian, The Washoe County Sherriff's department issued a statement related to the incident stating that they responded to a "traumatic injury" in Reno, Nevada, on January 1 at around 9 am. The accident is currently being investigated and it was only Renner who was involved.

As per footage obtained by TMZ, Jeremy Renner's snow plow, Snowcat, was towed away hours after the accident.

Northern Nevada experienced a winter storm on New Year's Eve which saw over 30,000 residents lose electricity. So far, the winter storm has reportedly killed 60 people all over the US.

Officials have also issued a warning to people planning to travel via the Sierra Nevada mountains to be ready to face winter driving conditions and icy roads.

Jeremy Renner began his acting career in 1995 when he appeared in the film, National Lampoon's Senior Trip, as Mark 'Dags' D'Agastino. He later starred in several films and television series like Strange Luck, A Friend's Betrayal, Time of Your Life, A Nightmare Come True, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, Love Comes to the Executioner, Ingenious, The Avengers, Louie, Hawkeye, etc.

