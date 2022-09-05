TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson - How did the pop icon die?

Michael Jackson, commonly referred to as the King of Pop, died of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009.

Now, 13 years later, American entertainment giant TMZ is coming up with a documentary aimed at exploring the cause(s) behind Jackson's death. Titled TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?, the documentary will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

On September 1, 2022, TMZ released a teaser into what looked like a collection of exclusive interviews with medical professionals who were on Jackson's team. The trailer also offered glimpses of interviews from Jackson's family members. It featured names like Dr. Drew Pinsky and Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe.

The teaser also featured Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after being found guilty of administering certain sedatives that led to a drug overdose. In the video, Murray can be seen sobbing and saying, "I will always love Michael."

Investigator Orlando Martinez of the Los Angeles Police Department also appeared in the teaser for the upcoming film, where he said:

"There's a lot of folks to blame that never had a reckoning."

Ahead of the premiere of TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?, read on to find out more about the cause of the legendary singer's death.

Michael Jackson died of a cardiac arrest caused due to propofol overdose

Jackson died of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009, at his rented house in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. According to Jackson's autopsy report, the cardiac arrest was caused by an overdose of two drugs, namely, propofol and benzodiazepine.

Jackson's personal physician at the time, Conrad Murray, was brought under questioning after medical reports called the death a homicide and alleged that Murray's act was that of an "involuntary manslaughter."

The 51-page report detailed that Jackson had died from "acute propofol intoxication." Murray argued that he gave Jackson the drugs, especially propofol, to help him sleep.

However, an anaesthesiologist counter-argued on the propofol's usage, and stated in the report:

"There are no reports of its use for insomnia relief, to my knowledge. The only reports of its use in homes are cases of fatal abuse (first reported in 1992), suicide, murder, and accident."

Murray was charged with negligence after additional details about propofol revealed that it was usually administered intravenously and required the full-time attention of a medical practitioner. The nature of the intake also made it an unachievable feat for the patient.

This became imperative in a situation where Murray's lawyers argued that Jackson had self-administered the dose when the doctor was absent from his room.

In late 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison. Ultimately, Murray served two years in prison. His medical licenses were also canceled.

More about the King of Pop

In brief, about Michael Jackson's musical career

Michael Joseph Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana, on August 29, 1958. Jackson started as a member of his family band before kicking off his solo career in the end of 1970.

By the mid-1980s, Jackson was a star and one of the most significant cultural figures of the world. His albums like Beat It and Thriller broke racial barriers and stayed perched atop the music charts for weeks on end. Even today, Thriller continues to remain one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Jackson re-invented the style of making music videos and used them as a tool to augment his messages on race and climate change. He is also credited with creating and dictating the trend of moonwalks in his performances.

Exploring some of the controversies that Jackson was embroiled in

The King of Pop was not without his fair share of controversies.

While on the one hand he was a worldwide propeller of cultural change through art, his physical appearance told a different story. Jackson's skin turned brighter as he climbed into global stardom and he was accused of being ashamed of his identity as a Black-American.

It wasn't until his death that it was revealed that Jackson had a skin condition called vitiligo, which caused his skin to lose pigmentation in patches.

He was also accused of pedophilia on multiple occasions. While some of these allegations surfaced during his lifetime, others came after his death.

His personal life

On the personal front, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996. The couple went on to have two kids named Prince and Paris. The duo separated in 1999.

In 2002, Jackson welcomed a third child via an unknown surrogate. This child was named Prince Michael Jackson II.

TMZ investigates: Who Really Killed Michael jackson? will stream on FOX, on September 6.

