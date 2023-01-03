Where does Jeremy Renner live? Hawkeye star airlifted after snow ploughing incident in Reno, Nevada

Jeremy Renner, who lives near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe near Reno, Nevada, was recently admitted to the hospital on January 1, 2023, after he was involved in a snow-plowing accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, received a call from the actor’s house. The deputies arrived at the spot, and with assistance from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health, started preparing to admit Renner to a local hospital.

According to public information officer Kristin Vietti, Renner was the only injured individual and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

His representative recently gave an update on his condition, stating that he is "critical but stable" as he suffered injuries from a weather-related accident while plowing snow. The representative added that his family members are with him and he is getting the best care.

As per Deadline, his representative said the actor is in:

"critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

Several fans and followers of the actor took to social media to send him their best and wished for his speedy recovery. Renner shared an Instagram reel two weeks ago where he was driving a snow plow and another video a week ago featured him plowing the snow.

Jeremy Renner will appear next in Mayor of Kingstown season 2

Jeremy Renner will appear next in Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 (Image via Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Mike McLusky in the second season of the Paramount+ crime thriller series, Mayor of Kingstown.

The trailer for the second season was released two weeks ago. It featured McLusky struggling as a mayor as he is presented with the challenge of bringing order to a city that does not have a perfect power structure.

The show featured themes of racism, mass incarceration, and corruption in season 1. But the second season will tackle other issues including police brutality. Kingstown is now in a different situation after the prison riot that fans witnessed at the end of season 1. However, McLusky is ready to do everything in his power to better the situation.

Mike’s police are no longer in control and he was forced to bring an extra set of hands to face the town's residents. He has to confront violence in and out of prison and make some tough decisions to get things back to normal.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown was released on Paramount + on November 14, 2021.

Jeremy Renner is well-known for his appearance in the MCU franchise

The 51-year-old initially gained recognition for his performances in TV shows like Deadly Games, A Friend’s Betrayal, To Have & to Hold, and Time of Your Life, and films like National Lampoon’s Senior Trip, S.W.A.T., A Little Trip to Heaven, and more.

Jeremy Renner played the role of William Brandt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. He eventually became popular after making his MCU debut as Clint Barton/Hawkeye with The Avengers in 2012. He continued to play the role in four more projects, with the latest being the Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

