What kind of snow plow was Jeremy Renner using? Hawkeye star shares selfie from hospital as Sheriff provides accident details

Two days after Jeremy Renner was injured in a snowplow incident in Reno, Nevada, the Marvel actor took to social media to update fans about his condition. He was reportedly in “critical but stable” condition after undergoing surgery. Since updating his followers on Instagram, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has provided more information on the accident as well.

The Hawkeye actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to update his well-wishers on Tuesday. He shared an image of himself from the hospital bed, where he looked severely bruised. Jeremy Renner wrote in the caption:

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

A rep told People magazine on Tuesday that the 51-year-old actor was moving snow from his driveway on the day the accident occurred so that family members could depart from his home after spending New Year’s together. They added:

“He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor’s home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall. So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out.”

What vehicle was Jeremy Renner driving when he got into the accident?

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Tuesday that Jeremy Renner was operating a PistenBully, also called a Sno-Cat, which is a large snow-removal machine that weighs a minimum of 14,330 pounds.

The actor attempted to move a vehicle that was stuck in the snow. After successfully getting the car out of the snow, Renner got out of the snow-cat. At that moment, the PistenBully began rolling towards them. In an effort to stop the snow removal equipment from moving, he attempted to get inside the sno-cat. Based on officials’ investigation, this was when the actor got run over by the machine.

An eyewitness reportedly revealed that they saw Jeremy Renner:

“getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

The Sherrif’s Office also revealed that they did not suspect foul play in the The Bourne Legacy actor’s accident. They believe that it “was a tragic accident.”

Jeremy Renner was also allowed to operate the sno-cat as he was on a private road that was shared with his neighbors and not maintained by the government. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the snow-equipment to “rule out any potential mechanical failure.”

Sheriff Balaam shared that they had difficulty getting to the actor at the time of the accident as there was heavy snow and abandoned cars on the roadways. However, as they arrived:

“Renner was administered first aid by first responders as well as neighbours who assisted with towels.”

The star was then taken to a Reno-area hospital via helicopter.

On Monday, Renner’s publicist revealed that the Avengers star was in an intensive-care unit following surgery. It was announced that he was in “critical but stable condition” after the surgery.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

