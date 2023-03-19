Almost everything went according to plan in the final episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 2, with Mike saving Iris from the dangerous Russian mobster named Milo.

The latter was hell-bent on getting his bonds worth millions back from the police in exchange for Iris. Milo was aware of Mike's soft spot towards the girl and took advantage of the situation. Robert, on the other hand, was gravely injured and admitted to the ICU.

Did Milo kills Iris in Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 10?

Episode 10 kicked off with Robert in the hospital after he was attacked by Bunny's goons in the previous episode. He got admitted and was now on life support. Cops were disturbed by the attack and vowed to avenge their fallen brother from the Crips. Meanwhile, Robert's friends gathered outside the room and Kyle told his brother Mike that he had to leave the town immediately.

Kyle's wife had left him, so he was seen trying to win her back. At the same time, Mike also realized that he was getting late for his meeting with Iris, but as he was on his way to the destination, his car was gunshot. Mike overpowered his attackers and managed to shoot three of them dead. He then checked their clothing and realized that they belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood, who wanted him dead.

James Hein @jhein23 Mayor of Kingstown is so good. Season 2 was better than season 1. Kudos to @JeremyRenner and the entire amazing cast and crew. Mayor of Kingstown is so good. Season 2 was better than season 1. Kudos to @JeremyRenner and the entire amazing cast and crew.

Mike called Karim and asked him for help. However, the prison guard denied him and informed him that he does not want to be involved in this dirty game anymore. Mike then called Ian and explained the entire situation, telling him how he managed to take down three members of the Aryan Brotherhood and was now their target.

Since Mike needed help cleaning up, Ian assisted him. The former left with the attacker's car and parked his car beside the tracks. Following this, a furious Mike showed up at Bunny's place and threatened to shoot him point-blank after all the events. Bunny's men were ready to take Mike down, but the former instructed them to leave the duo alone. It was then that Mike told Bunny that the attack on Robert was a declaration of war and the cops will now swarm the Crips like bees.

However, Bunny said that he has been at war since his birth and will even take down Mike if needed. Episode 10 then saw Mike telling him that their relationship would change forever if Robert died. Meanwhile, Milo forgot about his appointment with Iris, who arrived at Mike's mother's home. At this point, Milo and his goons arrived as well, as he got restless and demanded Mike that the deal needed to happen quickly.

Mike panicked and called Kyle and Ian for backup. The trio then met outside Mike's mother's home, who suddenly realized that he had been driving the enemy's car and that Milo's bonds were in his own car near the tracks.

Knowing he did not have time to go back, he entered the house anyway. He was frisked by Milo and they finally got to have a discussion. Milo informed Mike that Joseph killed Iris and Mike's mother, Mariam, is next. Mike then tried to explain that the delay was due to Robert's hospitalization and the Aryan Brotherhood attack. Meanwhile, a restless Milo was seen wanting to have his bonds back.

Outside, Kyle infiltrated the building from the back and a shootout took place. Although Milo was able to get away with Iris, Mariam was shot in the process. Her entire house was destroyed in the shootout, and she later passed away in the hospital. Kyle was saddened as he believed he shot his own mother on accident, but Mike ordered the rest of the team to say that the goons attacked Mariam. Episode 10 then saw Mike and Ian finalizing a plan to get Iris back.

the former took the bonds and went to the meeting point. The transaction happened on Milo's boat as Iris approached Mike, who sent the bonds to Milo. However, Milo’s boat exploded all of a sudden, after which Ian, Mike, and Iris fought off the goons and killed them.

The show ended with Mike describing Kingstown as a trapped island. However, viewers saw a clip of Tatiana on the phone with Milo, who said everything went fine. Although unsure, this telephonic exchange could be the premise for the next season of the show.

Poll : 0 votes