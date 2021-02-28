MMA fighter covered in Nazi tattoos gets knocked out by an opponent, Twitter users spiral into a debate

An MMA fighter, Mikhail Turkanov, nicknamed the "The Pitbull from St. Petersburg," recently flaunted his Nazi tattoos on stage in a shocking turn of events. He had the Swastika symbol tattooed on his chest, a very divisive symbol since the Nazi regime in Germany.

The MMA fighter recently competed at an AMC Fight Night event in Sochi, Russia, against Alibeg Rasulov. The athletes were competing in the welterweight category.

weird that they let him fight like that, in russia if somebody walk like that in the public he get his ass kicked... very crazy country some people act like that but most people hate nazis & russia celebrates day they beat them — RussianFightR РУССКИЙ БОЕЦ 🇷🇺 (@RODINAFIGHTERS) February 23, 2021

The 33-year-old caused a lot of uproar within the MMA community for his brazen display, and the crowd was visibly shocked.

Rasulov handed him a swift defeat in the cage as the audience cheered. The fight lasted for three minutes and four seconds before the referee was forced to call the fight.

He got his ass beat yesterday then punched the ref LOL — Albina is Serious (@AlbinaSerious) February 24, 2021

Is the Swastika a Nazi Tattoo?

Following the fight, Twitter users began discussing the origin of the symbol and what it meant. While most people believed that the symbol stood for oppression and hate, many others had a different perspective. One Twitter user commented,

"The swastika symbol, 卐 or 卍, is an ancient religious icon in the cultures of Eurasia. It is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality," he said.

Advertisement

The symbol has technically been around before the Nazi party and existed for hundreds of years. It has a deep-rooted spiritual significance in many religions, including Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, etc.

He also has a Valknot and the eagle and of course Norse symbols which you’ll find on 100% of Aryan Brotherhood...but yeah, I’m sure it’s a coincidence. — MyWhiteNinja. Probably. 🦄 (@MyWhiteNinja_) February 24, 2021

However, many users pointed out that the MMA fighter's Nazi tattoo did not follow the design used by the Nazi regime or the numerous religions mentioned above.

One Twitter user stated that the so-called Nazi tattoos have been a part of Scandinavian symbolism and culture.

It's a shame that our heritage gets bad reputation because of Americans using our symbol's for something negative. These would never be accepted in our society. We hate racism and fuck — Jonis (@BigDaddy_smesh) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Same for skinheads in Uk.

They are very weak men that want to feel strong. That’s why they steal heritage. — MyWhiteNinja. Probably. 🦄 (@MyWhiteNinja_) February 24, 2021

Many other Twitter users shared the sentiment. They felt that professional athletes who partake in such vile displays of cultural perversion should not be allowed to partake in such events, especially those carrying Nazi tattoos on their body.

Anti-Semitic tweet gets actress fired

This was not the first time that the internet was irked by Nazi sentiments. A few weeks ago, professional MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano irked the internet when she posted anti-Semitic tweets.

The outburst on social media led to her firing from Disney and her role in The Mandalorian. Much like Gina Carano, people are calling for Mikhail Turkanov to be banned from professional MMA for his Nazi tattoo.