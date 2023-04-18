"John Wick 5 already?" - Netizens confused over Stephen King's The Boogeyman trailer

Ahead of its June 2, 2023 release, 20th Century Studios dropped another trailer for The Boogeyman. The film is based on Stephen King's short story, published in 1973. The upcoming horror flick is about two sisters, their absent father, and how their house gets haunted when “a terrifying entity” preys on them.

The new trailer has every supernatural-horror element that King’s stories/novels and their celluloid adaptations are known for. Camera angles are crafty and the background score is spooky, lending a frightening and intriguing touch to the whole clip.

The trailer left fans baffled as they wondered if it was the fifth installment of the John Wick series. This is because Wick’s character was introduced as The Boogeyman or Baba Yaga in the first film of the franchise.

The synopsis of the upcoming film reads:

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

At the box office, the film will compete against Marvel-backed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, among others.

"This isn't John Wick?" - Fans confused as The Boogeyman trailer releaases

The latest 2:26-minute-long trailer provides further insight into what the forthcoming film has to offer. It maintains an eerie tone throughout, giving viewers a scare even in daylight.

However, fans were more focused on the film's title. They took to Twitter to question if The Boogeyman was John Wick 5, and that’s because of how the titular character was described in John Wick.

To recall, in the 2014 film, the late Michael Nyqvist’s vicious Russian crime boss, Viggo Tarasov, described Wick as a ruthless “man of focus, commitment, and sheer will.” He established his chilling reputation by terming him Baba Yaga, a villainous Russian folklore creature, often mistaken as a “Russian boogeyman,” an imaginary evil spirit used to terrify kids.

Viggo mentioned, “Well John wasn't exactly the boogeyman. He was the one you sent to kill the boogeyman.”

While it’s evident that The Boogeyman is not John Wick 5, the confusion around the new trailer took social media by storm.

Directed by Rob Savage, the supernatural horror film stars Sophie Thatcher as Sadie, Vivien Lyra Blair as her younger sister Sawyer, Chris Messina as their father Will, and David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings, among others.

The Boogeyman hits theaters on June 2, 2023.

