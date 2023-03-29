Will John Wick 5 happen? Keanu Reeves confirms his return on one condition

After John Wick Chapter 4’s undeniable success, all eyes are set on John Wick 5, as Lionsgate has already confirmed it to be under development in the past. That’s why, despite the surprising ending of Chapter 4, fans are hopeful for another outing with Keanu Reeves’ famed character.

But according to Reeves, he will only return for John Wick 5 under one condition: the involvement of director Chad Stahelski. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Reeves said:

“I don’t know, I guess I’m going to have to lean on never say never. I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace.”

However, the director might want a break from the franchise, so it could be a while before we get another outing featuring the Baba Yaga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Why John Wick 5 will happen for sure

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake spoke to The Hollywood Reporter recently and mentioned that the studio is pushing hard to make a fifth film happen. He said the previous film’s ending could be interpreted “in different ways,” suggesting that Wick’s demise was faked.

So, if it were upon the studio, John Wick 5 would happen as soon as possible. But president Drake mentioned that they are ready to give Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski a bit of a breather.

Previously, Reeves mentioned that John Wick 5 is not guaranteed. While speaking with Total Film, he said:

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did. The only reason we’ve had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it.”

Well, looking at the Rotten Tomatoes score and box office, the audience has responded pretty well to the franchise.

Following that, Chad Stahelski spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of John Wick 5. He said that both he and Reeves have to come up with a strong story for it.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.

The director continued:

"Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, “What do you think?” We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

So, John Wick 5 will happen, but it won’t be soon. The studio will focus on spinoffs like The Continental and Ballerina, both prequels to Chapter 4. Meanwhile, Stahelski and Reeves will focus on other projects while developing a strong story for John Wick 5.

How John Wick could have survived in Chapter 4

Wick could have surely survived, as in the film's final moments, we were shown that John Wick’s body collapsed after he was shot thrice by Caine. Following that scene, we immediately saw Wick's funeral, where Winston and Bowery King bid farewell in front of his tombstone.

It’s possible that Winston, who was revealed to be John’s father, simply faked his death to give him a true exit from the world of killing. John Wick now had the freedom he had always desired as The High Table released him from all his obligations. So to live this free life, he could have orchestrated a fake death.

Throughout his journey as an assassin, Wick made a lot of enemies who would never stop coming for him. Hence, the world needed to think he had died for his sake. As a result, a phony tombstone was erected on top of an empty casket.

But as Marquis had previously warned Wick, he’d get pulled back into his old life one last time. And this crusade could truly kill him off in John Wick 5.

