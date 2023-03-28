John Wick Chapter 4: 3 records Keanu Reeves' movie has already broken, including $73.5M opening weekend box office collection

John Wick Chapter 4, the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves starrer action-packed neo-noir thriller, has been shattering the popular franchise's previous records since its theatrical release on Friday, March 24, 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the movie has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences from all around the globe due to its immersing storyline, electrifying action sequences, and stellar cast.

From the opening-day box office collection to the opening weekend collection, the fourth installment has proven to be the best in the John Wick movie series. According to Box Office Mojo, John Wick Chapter 4 grossed a total of $73,525,000 in its very first weekend. This is a record-breaking feat compared to the preceding three movies, including 2014's John Wick, 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, and 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

At present, the third movie of the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is the highest-grossing movie of the franchise, which made a total of $327,777,335 worldwide, estimated by Box Office Mojo. However, based on its current collection of three days, Chapter 4 is expected to break that record as well.

3 significant records broken by Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4

1) A record-breaking opening-day collection

Based on Box Office Mojo's estimation, John Wick Chapter 4 has collected a whopping $29,438,000 on its very first day of release, breaking the previous first-day records of its predecessors.

The first movie of the series garnered a total of $5,449,563 on the first day, which was Friday, October 24, 2014. The second movie in the fan-favorite series made $10,965,602 collectively on the day of its debut in theaters, which was Friday, February 10, 2017. The third installment in the series made its arrival in theaters on Friday, May 17, 2019, and collected a total of $22,636,381 on its premiere day.

With each film, the franchise has grown bigger. It's extremely rare for a fourth movie in a series to earn more than its previous installments, but Chapter 4 has certainly proven otherwise. Joe Drake, the group president of Lionsgate’s motion picture, told Variety:

"The ‘John Wick’ brand is an anomaly,...The results are speaking for themselves. We expect a big multiple."

2) Highest opening weekend collection in the franchise

In its opening weekend, the latest John Wick movie grossed a massive amount of $73,525,000, according to Box Office Mojo. The first movie in the franchise made $14,415,922 in its opening weekend, while John Wick: Chapter 2 earned $30,436,123. 2019 then saw the release of John Wick 3, which collected $56,818,067 in the opening weekend.

Thus, it is quite evident that with every new movie, the franchise's previous collection records were broken. David A. Gross, the Head of Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety:

"This is a superb opening,...Each of the ‘John Wick’ sequels has shown big growth. It’s outstanding."

3) Highest critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes

As shown on Rotten Tomatoes, Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4 has been boasting an amazing 93% critical rating from 96 reviews, which is the highest percentage for any film in the franchise.

The original John Wick movie gained an 86% critical rating on the website, while both the second and third movies of the franchise received an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In terms of audience scores, the previous movies of the franchise also did exceedingly well, with John Wick 1 garnering an 81% rating, John Wick 2 gaining an 85% rating and John Wick 3 boasting an 86% rating.

Although the audience ratings for John Wick Chapter 4 are yet to arrive, they are expected to break previous records.

Apart from Keanu Reeves in the lead role, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and more. John Wick Chapter 4 is now available to watch in theaters near you.

