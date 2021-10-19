"Cancel culture does not exist": Mel Gibson controversy casts shadow over 'John Wick' prequel, 'The Continental'

In a surprising turn of events, Lionsgate has cast a controversial figure in Hollywood, Mel Gibson, in the upcoming John Wick spinoff series based on The Continental hotel. According to Deadline, Gibson has been cast in a starring role in The Continental, which will be focussing on a young Winston Scott, the hotel owner.

As per reports from multiple publications, Gibson will be playing a character named Cormac. However, there is no information regarding who is playing Winston Scott.

'The Continental,' produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television, will be Gibson's first television role in years. He was last seen in three episodes of ABC's Complete Savages.

Here's how 'John Wick' fans reacted to the news of Mel Gibson's casting in 'The Continental'

Fans of the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick franchise were not keen on Mel Gibson's casting news in the franchise's spinoff series The Continental. Several fans have brought up Gibson's repeated controversies in the past with his seemingly racist and anti-Semitic comments.

🎃Imani Gandy Corn🎃 @AngryBlackLady If we can't keep Mel GIbson canceled, then cancel culture 100% does not exist. If we can't keep Mel GIbson canceled, then cancel culture 100% does not exist.

Mayo @MayoIsSpicyy Who else is good with NOT seeing Mel Gibson in another movie? Who else is good with NOT seeing Mel Gibson in another movie?

Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר 🟣 @emilylhauser raf @rafaelshimunov Mel Gibson called Winona Ryder, who is Jewish, an "oven dodger". This was the moment after he asked her 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' because the friend she was with was gay. Mel Gibson called Winona Ryder, who is Jewish, an "oven dodger". This was the moment after he asked her 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' because the friend she was with was gay. A thread of reminders about who Mel Gibson really really really really really really really really is. twitter.com/rafaelshimunov… A thread of reminders about who Mel Gibson really really really really really really really really is. twitter.com/rafaelshimunov…

Chase @SPatrickChase Mel Gibson is still getting acting gigs but Colin Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL?Can the right please stop whining about cancel culture? Seems they are the effective ones at cancelling people. Mel Gibson is still getting acting gigs but Colin Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL?Can the right please stop whining about cancel culture? Seems they are the effective ones at cancelling people.

David M. Perry @Lollardfish if cancel culture were real then why mel gibson if cancel culture were real then why mel gibson

Molly Jong-Fast @MollyJongFast I don’t understand why terrible anti-Semite and lunatic Mel Gibson is uncanceled I don’t understand why terrible anti-Semite and lunatic Mel Gibson is uncanceled

Jeffrey Walizer Jr @JWalizerJr Keanu's reaction to Mel Gibson being cast in a Starz John Wick Prequel series Keanu's reaction to Mel Gibson being cast in a Starz John Wick Prequel series https://t.co/q1arlirpsz

Furthermore, many fans of the $600 million franchise have voiced their strong opinions about the involvement of Gibson in the prequel spinoff.

Brief Timeline of Mel Gibson's controversial past

The 65-year-old actor and director has been amidst controversy since the early 1990s. Mel had been labeled as homophobic after his seemingly derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in 1991.

In 2006, the Mad Max star was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for driving under the influence. During the ill-famed arrest, Gibson went on to give an anti-Semitic rant. He said,

"F–king Jews … the Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. Are you a Jew?"

Four years later, a few leaked tapes regarding Gibson showcased the actor screaming racist remarks, including the 'n-word' towards his then-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva. She has also alleged later on that Gibson was abusive towards her.

raf @rafaelshimunov Mel Gibson called Winona Ryder, who is Jewish, an "oven dodger". This was the moment after he asked her 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' because the friend she was with was gay. Mel Gibson called Winona Ryder, who is Jewish, an "oven dodger". This was the moment after he asked her 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' because the friend she was with was gay.

Also Read

Throughout the years, Gibson has been accused of several instances of anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks. Furthermore, he has also been riddled with allegations of domestic abuse.

These controversies led to Gibson being blacklisted from Hollywood. However, the 2017 Oscar wins and nominations for his film Hacksaw Ridge brought him under a favorable light in Hollywood. The film even earned him an Oscar nomination for best direction. Previously, he has also won an Oscar for directing Braveheart in 1996.

Edited by Siddharth Satish