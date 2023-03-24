John Wick: Chapter 4 - Who is The Marquis De Gramont? Meet Bill Skarsgård's new villain

Actor Bill Skarsgård is part of Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4. He stars as The Marquis de Gramont, a mysterious villain. The actor looks quite promising in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 24, 2023. Bill Skarsgård is a critically acclaimed Swedish actor who's essayed several memorable roles in various horror movies over the years. It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the movie.

Meet Bill Skarsgård's The Marquis De Gramont in Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4

The Marquis De Gramont is an extremely powerful member of the High Table organization in John Wick: Chapter 4. He's hellbent on ruining protagonist John Wick's life as he wants him to suffer the consequences of his actions.

Marquis is known to be someone who loves his job and is extremely duty-conscious. He can also be a terrifying sadist, which adds another layer to his highly fascinating and complex personality.

During an interview with Total Film, actor Bill Skarsgård spoke at length about the mysterious origins of his character as well as his thoughts on him. He said (obtained via Total Film),

''The Marquis is a young man of unknown origin who has quickly climbed the ladder within the High Table doing god knows what. I always saw him as someone from the gutter that now savors the glittery suits he’s wearing. He functions as the new sheriff set out to rid the world of John Wick once and for all.''

Bill Skarsgård looks menacing in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a phenomenal performance in the movie. His character's rivalry with John Wick is one of the defining elements of the film.

Bill Skarsgård is widely known for his performances in several horror thrillers like Castle Rock, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, the It movies, and many more.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about? Plot, cast, and more details

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fourth installment in the iconic titular franchise. It centers around the protagonist's struggle to defeat the dangerous High Table as he needs to battle a powerful enemy. Check out the film's official description, according to Lionsgate Movies' YouTube channel:

''John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.''

Keanu Reeves dominates the film's trailer with his raw charisma and charm, and it'll be exciting to see the action hero return to play one of his most cherished characters onscreen.

Appearing alongside Reeves in significant roles are actors like Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Laurence Fishburne, among many more.

Director Chad Stahelski has previously directed the three popular John Wick movies. His other film credits as a producer/executive producer include Day Shift and Bruised.

The film has already been screened at various film festivals and has garnered strong reviews from critics. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes