''Shazam crying in the corner'': John Wick: Chapter 4 fans thrilled as Keanu Reeve's film targets $115 million in global opening weekend

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on Friday, March 24, 2023. The buzz around the upcoming film is very strong since the three previous parts have been blockbusters and received thumbs up from critics.

Such is the impact that the actioner is projected to score an opening of $115 million on the debut weekend. If this stands, it may well surpass the breakeven point in the release weekend itself. As soon as this update became public, fans started pulling jokes on Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Fan reacts to update. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Like John Wick 4, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was also a sequel to a highly successful movie, and thus there were a lot of expectations from it. Sadly, the much-delayed DC film failed to tick every box in the ticket window. That’s possibly why John Wick fans are making fun of the superhero flick.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fourth installment in the critically and commercially successful John Wick franchise, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as professional hitman-assassin Jardani Jovanovich/Jonathan "John" Wick.

"John kills the Shazam," John Wick: Chapter 4 fans make fun of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

John Wick: Chapter 4 comes four years after the third part, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. So fans are extremely hungry to know if Wick will be able to get his freedom by killing Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis Vincent de Gramont, an influential High Table member whose position is challenged by Reeves’ character.

Since the enthusiasm around the film is sky-high, the box office projection seems justified. The same excitement was witnessed when Shazam! Fury of the Gods was awaiting release. That’s because its prequel Shazam!, released in 2019, impressed critics and the box office alike.

But upon its premiere, Shazam 2 miserably tanked and was criticized for a subpar plot, mediocre special effects/CGI, and low budget. The Zachary Levi-led movie quickly became the center of all jokes, and John Wick fans didn’t waste time joining the drive.

Budget, cast, and other such details

The John Wick franchise established itself through signature features like stylish sets, unimaginably well-choreographed action scenes, powerful performances, and sharp dialogs.

So it will be interesting to see if John Wick 4 can surprise audiences and live up to expectations. The fourth installment, which had a reported stellar budget of $90 million, has a lot riding on it.

Apart from Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars original members Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and new members like Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins.

Penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, the neo-noir action thriller has been directed and co-produced by Chad Stahelski.

