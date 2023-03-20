Shazam! Fury of the Gods: How much box office money did the Shazam! sequel make over the March 20 weekend?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has performed rather dismally over its debut weekend. The much-delayed DC sequel to the blockbuster Shazam! earned a sad $30.5 million from the theaters on the domestic circuit. In contrast, the 2019 prequel earned $53.5 million (unadjusted for inflation) on its opening weekend.

Ticket windows across global markets were also not giving to the sequel, giving it the unpalatable title of being the worst starter for a Hollywood superhero film.

Starring Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as the lead character of Billy Batson/Shazam, the superhero feature was helmed by David F. Sandberg. The buzz around Fury of the Gods was strong since its parent movie was a commercial success and a favorite of viewers.

Fans also loved the endearing protagonist, who seemed like an ordinary male superhero. However, the poor box office earnings indicate that Shazam! Fury of the Gods has failed to live up to expectations.

Released on March 17, 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods pocketed $65.5 million globally

Shazam! Fury of the Gods comes four years after the prequel. In the United States and Canada, the film got an opening in 4,071 theaters from where its income was a little over $30 million. This is way less than the projected score of $35–40 million.

When it comes to the global circuit, the film became a huge hit in China, where it earned a below-par $4.4 million. From the other 77 international markets, Shazam 2 pocketed $35 million, taking the worldwide collection to $65.5 million.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods @ShazamMovie SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets NOW: No one does it like SHAZAMSHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets NOW: ShazamMovie.com No one does it like SHAZAM ⚡SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets NOW: ShazamMovie.com https://t.co/DbK1VHeUgd

This means that the film, which was made on a budget of $100 million to 125 million, won’t even reach its breakeven point if a miracle doesn’t save it from tanking. Now, since the opening weekend is an indicator of a venture hitting the bullseye, it can be concluded that Shazam 2 will emerge as one of the worst performers in the DC Cinematic Universe.

Notably, Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t just a commercial debacle. Critics panned the sequel as well. In Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, Fury of the Gods received ratings of 5.8/10 and 6.7/10, respectively. On the other hand, Shazam! received a respectable 7.0 and 7.3 on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Director’s take on the poor performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Dare Obasanjo @Carnage4Life The director of 'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS!' saying he knew the movie was going to be a flop so he got paid up front is a bananas thing to say in public. The director of 'SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS!' saying he knew the movie was going to be a flop so he got paid up front is a bananas thing to say in public. https://t.co/pDEZFI9bwG

Admittedly, the sad performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods was somewhat unexpected, but director David. F. Sandberg took to Reddit to highlight that he was prepared for it.

Replying to the conversation thread, he said:

“No worries. It’s not like this comes as a surprise. I saw where this was heading a long time ago. I’ll be alright, though. I got paid all my money upfront [smiley emoji].”

Amidst this, the question of Shazam 3's production remains dubious. Last month, Sandberg said that if Fury of the Gods performs well, Levi might be back for the third part. However, in January this year, DC Studios CEO James Gunn told portals that he intends to retain Levi along with several other handpicked DCEU cast members for the forthcoming DCU.

Shazam 2 aside, Levi will also be seen in Harold and the Purple Crayon and heard in Netflix’s animated film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget this year. The Unbreakable Boy, Spy Kids: Armageddon, and a possible Chuck movie are also in the pipeline.

Shazam 2, aka Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is now playing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes