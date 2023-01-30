What did Zachary Levi say? Anti-vax tweet controversy explained as Shazam! star faces backlash

Zachary Levi, actor and titular hero of Shazam!, has come under fire for sharing a seemingly anti-vax tweet online on January 28, 2023.

For the uninitiated, anti-vax is an informal way of referring to people who are opposed to vaccination.

Levi's post comes just days after the second trailer for DCEU's Shazam! Fury of the Gods' was released. While the actor's tweets have no relation to the DC movies, his statement and its probable implications are suggestive of a controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccination debate which could impact how his film is received by viewers.

Businessman Lyndon Wood, @Lyndonx, posted a tweet on January 17, 2023, which read:

"Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?"

Responding to the question, Levi stated:

Netizens criticize Zachary Levi following tweets suggestive of anti-vaccine rhetoric

Following Levi's tweet, unhappy internet users took to Twitter to share their disappointment and call out the Chuck actor.

Many deemed him a PR nightmare, sympathizing with Warner Brother executives. Others said they would not watch Shazam! 2, citing the controversial tweet as a reason. Writer and film critic Zoë Rose Bryant, @ZoeRoseBryant, tweeted:

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@ZoeRoseBryant)

Some users shared sarcastic and humorous responses to express their shock over Zachary Levi's tweet. Filmmaker and YouTuber Jesse Haeken, @jessehawken, called out problematic DC lead actors, commenting:

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@jessehawken)

Here are some more responses seen on Twitter in response to Levi's alleged anti-vaccine tweet:

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@mrdrprof_fernie)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@jarritotrash)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@dantesonline)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@rubach_till)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@twinkinthenight)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@BrndnStrssng)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@IgoorBell)

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@allie_kiley)

Zachary Levi attempts to clarify as backlash continues

Following his tweet, Zachary Levi was trending on Twitter.

The public outcry against his apparent anti-vaccine stance led to demands for the actor to clarify his position on the topic. Industry critic Grace Randolph inquired whether Levi's is against a "big-pharma" company like Pfizer (which recently announced that it would increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine) or if he is a "vaccine denier."

Grace Randolph @GraceRandolph



Is Zachary Levi talking about Pfizer wanting to raise the price of the vaccine to $110-$130?



Or is he a vaccine denier 🤦‍♀️



He’d better clarify soon…. and it better be the first one. Zachary Levi @ZacharyLevi twitter.com/lyndonx/status… Hardcore agree. Hardcore agree. 😐 twitter.com/lyndonx/status… The #DC curse continuesIs Zachary Levi talking about Pfizer wanting to raise the price of the vaccine to $110-$130?Or is he a vaccine denier 🤦‍♀️He’d better clarify soon…. and it better be the first one. twitter.com/ZacharyLevi/st… The #DC curse continues 😳Is Zachary Levi talking about Pfizer wanting to raise the price of the vaccine to $110-$130?Or is he a vaccine denier 🤦‍♀️He’d better clarify soon…. and it better be the first one. twitter.com/ZacharyLevi/st…

A day later, in an effort to clarify the intent behind his post, Levi shared a September 2009 Department of Justice release about a healthcare fraud settlement involving Pfizer.

Zachary Levi @ZacharyLevi



justice.gov/opa/pr/justice… Just one example of what I’m referring to… Just one example of what I’m referring to…😔justice.gov/opa/pr/justice…

Internet users were not impressed with Levi's response, making it seem like his original tweet was against corruption in big pharma companies. They pointed out the lack of an explicit statement and called the Tangled actor an "anti-vaxxer." Twitter user James, @ComicsMeta, summarized the sentiment well, stating:

"I feel like what's important to note about the Zachary Levi thing is what he's NOT saying. What he is saying isn't explicitly anti-vax, but anyone with any social awareness at all would recognize that's what it sounds like, and has intentionally not saying otherwise."

Comment criticizing Levi (Image via Twitter/@ComicsMeta)

Dan McCoy @dankmccoy @ZacharyLevi That's not what people think about when they see "Pfizer is dangerous" and you know it. @ZacharyLevi That's not what people think about when they see "Pfizer is dangerous" and you know it.

doloresquintana @Sundance @doloresquintana @ZacharyLevi Nice try anti-vaxxer!!! We've all seen this tactic before. But don't worry, no one's going to go see Shazam anyway. Only that guy from HCA because he's got terrible taste. @ZacharyLevi Nice try anti-vaxxer!!! We've all seen this tactic before. But don't worry, no one's going to go see Shazam anyway. Only that guy from HCA because he's got terrible taste.

Amidst the controversy, DC is continuing to promote Shazam!, which features Zachary Levi in the lead role.

Warner Bros. Pictures faced a similar, if not bigger, scandal with another DCEU actor, Ezra Miller. However, the movie is due for release later this year.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to debut on March 17, 2023.

