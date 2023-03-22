"I'm looking for my personal freedom": Keanu Reeves teases John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the upcoming installment of the action thriller franchise, which is set to be released on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The Matrix star also opened up about another project of his which, should things go right, will be bankrolled or distributed by the American streaming giant Netflix.

When asked to reveal something about John Wick: Chapter 4 without spoiling the film, Keanu Reeves disclosed that his character was looking for "personal freedom."

"I'm looking for my personal freedom. You know? It starts with trying to get my ring back, but that doesn't work so well and I get a little angry. But then, I'm looking for my personal freedom."

He continued:

"There's a whole bunch of new characters who are opening up the world of the High Table. We have The Tracker, we have Caine, we have Shimazu, so all of these different characters. It's friendship, brotherhood, father-daughter, the choices you make, rules and consequences."

John Wick: Chapter 4 has 14 elaborate action sequences that include a full-fledged horseback fight scene

Jimmy Fallon, after expressing the love that his entire family has for Reeves, called the soon-to-be-released film "gorgeous" and "a work of art." The late-night talk show host went on to reveal that he had read somewhere that John Wick: Chapter 4 had 14 elaborate action sequences.

While riffing on the set pieces and weaponry involved, Jimmy Fallon and Keanu Reeves touched on what has been teased in the trailers so far, which include horses, nunchucks, throwing stars, and a sequence with a disheveled muscle car.

When asked whether all the action sequences were entirely choreographed, Keanu Reeves said:

"Well, I can't say always. Yeah, kind of, yeah. The director Chad Stahelski is very inventive. He really wants to create different kinds of environments or ways in the storytelling for the action."

Keanu Reeves has a passion project that could soon materialize as a Netflix Original film or series

While John Wick: Chapter 4 was the primary focus, the recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon started with the host bringing up BRZRKR, a 12-issue limited comic book series that Keanu Reeves co-wrote with Matt Kindt.

The first issue of BRZRKR, according to Jimmy Fallon, sold over 615,000 copies, making it the highest-selling indie comic of the 21st century.

The series' official logline reads:

"A WAR WITH NO END. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, the Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it."

Keanu Reeves, after being asked about possible film adaptations of BRZRKR, teased that Netflix was interested in working with him on it, adding that he would "try and make that happen."

Starring Keanu Reeves, the late Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Scott Adkins, John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to be released exclusively in theaters in America on March 24, 2023.

