John Wick 4 premiere: Why did Keanu Reeves and the cast wear blue ribbons to the event?

The Los Angeles premiere of John Wick 4 or John Wick: Chapter 4, held on Monday, March 20, 2023, was an emotional event. The main cast and crew of the film came together to pay a tribute to Charon, played by the late Lance Reddick, who died suddenly on March 17, 2023, aged 60.

As a mark of respect, lead actor Keanu Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and other attendees wore blue ribbon pins since it was Reddick’s favorite color.

Speaking to the media gathered at the John Wick 4 premiere venue, the TCL Chinese Theater, Keanu Reeves, who plays the titular character, said:

“Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity…It’s just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It’s really easy to work with him.”

Quotes of homage also poured in from Stahelski and John Wick 4 stars Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane. The latter, who plays the New York Continental Hotel manager Winston Scott, called Reddick a “great colleague, great actor, and most of all, a great human being.”

John Wick 4 director, Chad Stahelski called Lance Reddick "the most collaborative guy" he's seen

John Wick: Chapter 4 @JohnWickMovie A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. A kindhearted soul, a wonderful human, and a true friend. Be seeing you, Lance Reddick. https://t.co/btBpdjLY5d

Dedicating the fourth part of the critically and commercially successful series to him, Chad Stahelski spoke to journalists about Lance Reddick. He said that the late actor was one of the first actors to be cast when he and creative partner David Leitch were planning the film series.

Recalling their first day on set, the director said:

“Lance walked in the first day in the suit, and we stood up and we were like, ‘OK, take one,’ and it was good."

Stahelski noted that on the second day of the shoot, Lance asked the director what he could do better and they told him that they didn't know what they were doing, asked him to help them.

Stahelski added:

“He just mentored us through the first day of shooting with him. He was so kind, so generous, and we still joke about it today. He’s always been the most collaborative, most positive guy I’ve ever met.”

For his part, Leitch highlighted how Reddick “came in to share ideas full-heartedly.”

Calling The Wire actor “the heart of these movies in many ways," actor Laurence Fishburne emphasized that they made a beautiful movie. Fishburne, who plays the role of Bowery King in the John Wick series, said that the new film was the best of all of the films.

Lance Reddick’s sudden demise is heart-breaking and shocking for the cast because his character, Charon, was a part of the series since the first film in 2014.

Charon was the concierge at the New York branch of the Continental Hotel. He was a crucial catalyst in taking the storyline forward as he steadily climbed up the ladder of popularity and into the hearts of fans.

Reddick was also roped in for Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas and McShane.

Reddick died last Friday, exactly a week before the March 24, 2023 release of John Wick 4.

