''Everyone got very worried'': Blonde star Ana de Armas reveals her initial reaction to getting nominated for Golden Globe

Blonde star Ana de Armas recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed her initial reaction after finding out that she got nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the Marilyn Monroe biopic.

She added:

''My assistant comes with a phone, like, very straight-faced and just gives me something to read and it was this text chain. And I start reading, and then I realized what I'm reading and I scream.''

She continued:

''But of course, it was a stunt scene, so everyone got very worried thinking that something was happening. I was like, ''no, no, no, no, it's okay.'' So yeah, it was pretty cool.''

Ana de Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama last month. Apart from that, she will also be a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 event that is set to take place on January 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California.

Ana de Armas opens up on Blonde, filming Ballerina with Keanu Reeves, and more details

Ana de Armas further spoke about playing the lead role of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about a ''very intense scene'' from the film and described the experience as ''terrifying.'' She later went on to describe the film as:

''I think this is a movie more about Norma Jean. The woman who's been unseen, you know, this whole time. And I feel like this photographic memory that we have of Marilyn's life, all these images that we've seen and we have an idea of what that story was. It's kind of like a take on that through her lens and what her life was like, so..''

Apart from Blonde, Ana de Armas also spoke at length about filming her upcoming movie Ballerina with Keanu Reeves. She described Reeves as ''awesome,'' and said that her body is in pain due to filming action sequences in the movie.

In Ballerina, Ana de Armas will play the lead role of Rooney, whilst Keanu Reeves will reprise his iconic role as John Wick. Other supporting cast members include Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and many more. The film is helmed by Len Wiseman and is part of the iconic John Wick film series.

Ana de Armas has worked in The Gray Man and many other films

Ana de Armas' performance in Andrew Dominik's Blonde received widespread critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of her finest performances. The movie focuses on Marilyn Monroe's life and career, exploring some of the darkest aspects of her life. Here's a brief description of the film, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Writer and Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.''

Apart from Blonde, de Armas has appeared in The Gray Man, Deep Water, and No Time to Die, in recent years. Her upcoming movies include Ballerina and Ghosted.

You can watch Blonde on Netflix.

