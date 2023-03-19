Who did Lance Reddick play in John Wick? Character explored as Keanu Reeves dedicates Chapter 4 to late actor

John Wick star Lance Reddick, who played the role of Charon in the franchise, recently passed away on March 17 at the age of 60. While several well-known faces from the entertainment industry have paid tribute to him, actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have also expressed their sadness at the actor's untimely death.

Keanu and Chad shared a statement addressing Lance's death and said that they are saddened and heartbroken at the loss of Reddick, who was their friend and colleague. They added:

"He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Colleagues in the “John Wick” universe, including Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, remembered Lance Reddick, who died Friday at age 60, as an actor with “unparalleled depth” in his role of concierge Charon

Lionsgate has been involved in the production of John Wick films since the beginning and they said that the world of Wick would be incomplete without Reddick and that he brought unparalleled depth to his character's humanity and unflappable charisma. They continued:

"Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as out lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

Lance Reddick's Charon is a concierge in the John Wick franchise

Lance Reddick played the role of Charon in the John Wick franchise (Image via Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

Lance Reddick has been a part of the John Wick films since the first one came out in 2014. His character Charon played an important role in all three films and the upcoming sequels.

Charon is the concierge at the New York-based Continental Hotel and is employed by Winston. Charon is also Winston's right-hand man and has frequently interacted with the lead character as the concierge of the hotel, offering different services to John Wick alongside taking care of Wick's dog.

The character is calm and collected, and although he performs his duties, he becomes agitated when someone breaks the rules and regulations. While John was about to be hunted down by every assassin in the world, Charon told him how much he enjoyed knowing and working with Wick.

Charon is also an expert in using pistols and shotguns. He was able to take down several armored hostiles during the Continental shootout and also improvised his shotgun as a melee weapon.

Lance Reddick appeared in various films and TV shows

Lance Reddick started his career on television with the Fox police drama series, New York Undercover. He was known for his performance as Phillip Broyles in the science fiction series Fringe for which he was also nominated for a Saturn Award.

Reddick played the role of Papa Legba in the third season of the horror anthology series, American Horror Story. He also appeared as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving in the Amazon Prime Video police procedural series, Bosch.

The actor has also appeared in various other TV shows such as The Nanny, Witness to the Mob, Law & Order, Young Sheldon, The Legend of Vox Machina, and more. He is also known for his appearances in films, including I Dreamed of Africa, Tennessee, The Way of War, The Guest, The Domestics, White Men Can't Jump, and more.

