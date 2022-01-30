Is Kanye West vaccinated? Singer receives COVID rules warning from Australia ahead of tour plans in the country

Kanye West is reportedly planning to perform in Australia in March 2022. However, Australian PM Scott Morrison has issued a warning to the rapper that he must be fully vaccinated if he wants to perform.

Morrison’s warning came after a recent drama involving Novak Djokovic, who was deported because of his unvaccinated visa application to participate in the Australian Open. PM Morrison said:

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated. They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn’t matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules – you can come. You don’t follow the rules, you can’t.”

Ye’s tour plans in Australia are yet to be confirmed since he hasn’t announced any dates.

Kanye West’s vaccination status

It is unknown if Ye has received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or has plans to. He said that he traveled to Paris a few weeks ago and had to go through Lisbon since people can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated.

Back in July 2020, West made false claims about vaccinations and hesitated to get himself vaccinated.

While speaking to Forbes, Ye described vaccination as the mark of the beast and hinted towards a disapproved conspiracy theory that a potential Covid-19 vaccine would be part of a larger effort to insert chips inside people.

Kanye’s comments came after polling which proved that half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccine if it is developed. The fear existed in the backdrop of anti-vaccination sentiments trending in the last few years, despite the medical community's consensus that vaccines are safe and helpful in preventing disease.

In January 2019, the WHO said vaccine hesitancy and the refusal to get vaccinated were among its top global threats that year.

Kanye West spotted with Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week

Ye recently grabbed social media attention after he and Julia Fox made their relationship official on the red carpet of Paris Fashion Week on January 23.

The pair wore matching outfits and seemed to be comfortable with each other. They were seen in denim ensembles with black gloves as they arrived at the event holding each other’s hands.

The duo’s relationship was previously confirmed by Julia while speaking to Interview magazine. Fox disclosed that they felt a connection after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

The 44-year-old singer was also on top of news headlines for his drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their daughter Chicago’s birthday party after West claimed he was not invited to the occasion by Kardashian.

