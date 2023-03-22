''It wasn't easy'': John Wick: Chapter 4 star Donnie Yen opens up on playing a blind assassin in Keanu Reeves' film

John Wick: Chapter 4 star Donnie Yen recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he spoke about his new action film and his character, among numerous other things. When Jimmy Kimmel asked him about the difficulties of playing a blind assassin in the movie, Yen said,

''It wasn't easy to do because first of all, I have to act a certain way and I have a pair of sunglasses on. And when I was fighting with all these stuntmen, I had to be really careful because I had this cane I was whipping around and going really fast...''

Donnie Yen portrays the character of Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4. The movie is set to be released in theaters on March 24, 2023.

Donnie Yen discusses playing a blind assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, fighting with Mike Tyson, and more

Donnie Yen told Jimmy Kimmel that he didn't want to hurt anyone on the sets of John Wick: Chapter 4 whilst playing a blind assassin with his cane. He said,

''I didn't want to hurt anybody, but at the same time, I didn't want to not open up and have my movements kind of diminished. So, I had to be really cautious, at the same time be free. So that was really tough to do.''

During the interview, he also spoke about fighting onscreen with legendary boxer Mike Tyson in Ip Man 3. He said,

''I didn't know what to expect, right? So I thought, you know, Mike, I love him, but then, he doesn't really have a lot of film experience. I didn't want him to come to the set and start swinging and (so) what am I supposed to do?''

Donnie Yen further mentioned,

''And my character, IP Man, I was supposed to be very poise and very calm, right? And always block these strikes at the very last second. So there was this choreography where Mike was comin' at me with a left hook, you know, his famous hook. And he was supposed to knock this punching bag right next to my face.''

Yen then said that he felt Tyson's punch coming at him 90 miles per hour and that he ''couldn't really move sooner.'' He further mentioned that it ''felt like the wind.''

Interestingly, Donnie Yen had previously played a blind warrior in Gareth Edwards' blockbuster movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, for which he received high praise from fans and critics. Apart from that, Yen's other notable acting credits include XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Mulan, and the IP Man series, among many more.

More details about John Wick: Chapter 4 plot and cast

John Wick: Chapter 4 tells the story of the titular character who's now facing an extremely powerful enemy. Here's a brief description of the film shared on Lionsgate Movies' YouTube channel:

''John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.''

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John. Starring alongside him are actors like Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, and many others.

You can watch John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on Friday, March 24, 2023.

