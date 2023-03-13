What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Robert Blake? Oscars host slammed for insensitive joke days after actor's passing

American television host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed online after he made a joke about late actor Robert Blake, who passed away recently.

On March 12, the 55-year-old personality was hosting the 95th Academy Awards when he claimed to be introducing an "interactive part of the show" before the ceremony's yearly 'In Memoriam' part.

He said:

"Everybody please get out your phones, even at home, it's time to vote. If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text 'GIMME-A-Blake' to the number on your screen, or to any number."

He then added:

"Text that to your mother if you like. Message and data rates may apply."

"How low can you go?": Twitter reactions to Jimmy Kimmel's comments on Robert Blake

After Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Robert Blake on national television went viral, Twitterati was left furious. Several users slammed the television show host for being insensitive and "tacky" and called him "classless."

Some users also criticized the Oscars for snubbing Blake from the show.

JokesNoBulletsJohnnyT @bullets_no #Oscars



Could



Leaving



How low can u go?



BLAKE WAS LEGENDARY 🏻

and - INNOCENT!



RIP BOBBY 🏼 #Oscars 2023 #jimmykimmel Could #Kimmel get anymore classless?Leaving #RobertBlake out of the IN MEMORIAN segment - after joking about not including him?!How low can u go?BLAKE WAS LEGENDARYand - INNOCENT!RIP BOBBY #Oscars #Oscars2023 #jimmykimmel Could #Kimmel get anymore classless? Leaving #RobertBlake out of the IN MEMORIAN segment - after joking about not including him?! How low can u go? BLAKE WAS LEGENDARY 💥💪🏻💥and - INNOCENT!RIP BOBBY 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/jwKGj2Yp1k

Vin🇺🇸🇮🇹🇩🇪🇮🇪📼📺📀💿 @DreamfinderWDW Shame #RobertBlake was snubbed on the memoriam at the #Oscars Was weird though that Jimmy Kimmel would mention if Robert Blake should be on the memoriam for anybody to text yes before John Travolta was introduced. Shame #RobertBlake was snubbed on the memoriam at the #Oscars Was weird though that Jimmy Kimmel would mention if Robert Blake should be on the memoriam for anybody to text yes before John Travolta was introduced. https://t.co/olYsReIlZy

terry Banks @terrybanks9704 I think it is outrageous that The Academy Awards - In Memoriam segment did not include Robert Blake. I also think Jimmy Kimmel’s joke was way out of line I think it is outrageous that The Academy Awards - In Memoriam segment did not include Robert Blake. I also think Jimmy Kimmel’s joke was way out of line😡😡😡😡😡

Billie (What!!!)Dawn @margoz_1949 #Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel 's comment on whether to include Robert Blake in the memoriam was in poor taste and uncalled for Jimmy Kimmel 's comment on whether to include Robert Blake in the memoriam was in poor taste and uncalled for #Oscars Jimmy Kimmel 's comment on whether to include Robert Blake in the memoriam was in poor taste and uncalled for 😵😵

Connie @conallen ok, am I the only one cringing at Jimmy Kimmel's "jokes"? I'm no fan of Robert Blake but adding that to the bit for hosting is just weird and not funny. #Oscars ok, am I the only one cringing at Jimmy Kimmel's "jokes"? I'm no fan of Robert Blake but adding that to the bit for hosting is just weird and not funny. #Oscars

Jim Duckett @JimDuckett1 Is it me, or was Jimmy Kimmel's comment tonight about Robert Blake in poor taste? Is it me, or was Jimmy Kimmel's comment tonight about Robert Blake in poor taste?

Laura Philbin Coyle @LauraCoyle13 #AcadamyAwards Jimmy Kimmel and Oscar writers really blew it with the Robert Blake “joke”. Not funny or smart. #robertblake Jimmy Kimmel and Oscar writers really blew it with the Robert Blake “joke”. Not funny or smart. #robertblake #AcadamyAwards

Miss Me @LadyLoriL @jimmykimmel @TomCruise I'm sure joking about the memoriam didn't give you room to think about the families who lost a loved one, but you should've given it some thought. The tasteless slap jokes, Robert Blake joke, showed us YOU. #Oscars2023 @jimmykimmel @TomCruise I'm sure joking about the memoriam didn't give you room to think about the families who lost a loved one, but you should've given it some thought. The tasteless slap jokes, Robert Blake joke, showed us YOU. #Oscars2023

Jim Sachs @JSachs66 Jimmy Kimmel asks people to text whether Robert Blake should be included in the in memoriam. He’s not just not funny he’s a POS. Jimmy Kimmel asks people to text whether Robert Blake should be included in the in memoriam. He’s not just not funny he’s a POS.

vleit..sassy🇨🇦 @veleitch2 @jimmykimmel @TomCruise You had me until the Robert Blake..joke??? why just why...it wasn't even funny and was very un-classy @jimmykimmel @TomCruise You had me until the Robert Blake..joke??? why just why...it wasn't even funny and was very un-classy

Gina Ramsey @mamasita6752 @jimmykimmel you did a great job but the joke about Robert Blake was insensitive @jimmykimmel you did a great job but the joke about Robert Blake was insensitive

Robert Blake passed away due to a heart disease

Born on September 18, 1933, Robert Blake was a native of New Jersey. The news of his death was confirmed by his niece Noreen Austin on March 9, who added that the actor passed away due to heart disease.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, his niece said that the actor was surrounded by his close friends and family in Los Angeles at the time of passing.

He began his acting career in 1967 as a child actor in the Oscar-nominated film, In Cold Blood. He enjoyed an illustrious career thereafter, before getting entangled and being arrested in the death of his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, in 2001.

Bakley was shot to death on May 4, 2001, near an Italian restaurant in Studio City, California, where the couple had just dined.

The case went to court but Blake was pronounced not guilty after no evidence was found against him. He continued to maintain his innocence years after the incident.

While speaking to People Magazine in 2019, Blake's daughter with Bakley, Rose Lenore, spoke about her childhood after her mother passed away.

"I kind of didn't know where she was buried for the longest time. I could have just looked it up, but I didn't. I just don't think I was ready. And then when I was 18, I was like, 'I'm ready. I want to go visit her.' I've dealt with my fair share of sadness in life. But I know I'm going to be okay."

As of writing, the Oscars have not issued any statement regarding Robert Blake being snubbed from the In Memoriam segment.

Poll : 0 votes