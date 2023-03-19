John Wick: Chapter 4 fans predict Keanu Reeves' film to "beat" Shazam 2 in box office

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 24 by Lionsgate. The film will be the fourth installment in the John Wick film franchise and will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Jardani Jovanovich/Jonathan "John" Wick.
Fans on Twitter are speculating that the upcoming film will decimate Shazam 2 at the box office. Shazam 2 was released on March 17 and has proven to be a box office failure. The DC movie has been criticized for its low budget, mediocre CGI and special effects, and subpar plot.
Fans are excited to watch the upcoming action thriller and are pretty convinced that Shazam 2 will not stand a chance to earn more.
Fans convinced John Wick: Chapter 4 will surpass Shazam 2's box office collection as latter film opens to dismal weekend numbers
Shazam 2 earned just $30.5 million in the film's domestic opening weekend. While fans have said that the film is not that bad, some claimed that it failed due to its release timing and poor marketing. The prequel, released in 2019, made more than $50 million in its domestic opening weekend.
Things are just going to get worse for the 2023 superhero movie since the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 is drawing closer and closer.
Some predict that Shazam 2 will not even make $80 million domestically since the upcoming John Wick film will dominate theaters. Surprisingly, even Scream 6 performed better than the DC film.
One fan even said that Shazam 2 will be removed from theaters before Mario is released.
Fans also claimed that nobody will remember Shazam 2 in the next couple of weeks since the John Wick movie is coming out shortly. Very few are interested in the superhero film and say that they are only excited to see Keanu Reeves' action sequences.
Some even said that the entire failure was because DC got the release timing of the film wrong and didn't put a lot of effort into marketing.
What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?
Alongside Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Lance Reddick as Charon.
Its official synopsis reads,
"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."
The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee.
John Wick: Chapter 4 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate.