John Wick: Chapter 4 fans predict Keanu Reeves' film to "beat" Shazam 2 in box office

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 24 by Lionsgate. The film will be the fourth installment in the John Wick film franchise and will see Keanu Reeves reprise his role as Jardani Jovanovich/Jonathan "John" Wick.

Fans on Twitter are speculating that the upcoming film will decimate Shazam 2 at the box office. Shazam 2 was released on March 17 and has proven to be a box office failure. The DC movie has been criticized for its low budget, mediocre CGI and special effects, and subpar plot.

martha ✿ @thehcndmaiden @shyamalanism can’t wait for john wick 4 to beat it at the box office @shyamalanism can’t wait for john wick 4 to beat it at the box office

Fans are excited to watch the upcoming action thriller and are pretty convinced that Shazam 2 will not stand a chance to earn more.

Fans convinced John Wick: Chapter 4 will surpass Shazam 2's box office collection as latter film opens to dismal weekend numbers

Read our review: ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ earns $30.5M in the film’s domestic opening weekend.Read our review: bit.ly/ShazamDF ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ earns $30.5M in the film’s domestic opening weekend.Read our review: bit.ly/ShazamDF https://t.co/ryxp5V9VM4

Shazam 2 earned just $30.5 million in the film's domestic opening weekend. While fans have said that the film is not that bad, some claimed that it failed due to its release timing and poor marketing. The prequel, released in 2019, made more than $50 million in its domestic opening weekend.

Things are just going to get worse for the 2023 superhero movie since the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 is drawing closer and closer.

Shazam 2 probably won't make even $80 million in total domestic box office.



@DiscussingFilm From here things can only get worse, because 'John Wick 4' arrives next week.Shazam 2 probably won't make even $80 million in total domestic box office. @DiscussingFilm From here things can only get worse, because 'John Wick 4' arrives next week.Shazam 2 probably won't make even $80 million in total domestic box office.😬

Malik Lee @D33zydLotC @FilmUpdates Scream 6 making $14mil more than Shazam opening weekend is wild. Plus, John Wick & Super Mario opening in the next 2 weeks doesn't help either. I blame the public confusion over DC films rn. @FilmUpdates Scream 6 making $14mil more than Shazam opening weekend is wild. Plus, John Wick & Super Mario opening in the next 2 weeks doesn't help either. I blame the public confusion over DC films rn.

Jak #JohnWick4 era @Jak70760853 John Wick 4 to Shazam 2’s box office next week John Wick 4 to Shazam 2’s box office next week https://t.co/XbsEOata0W

Some predict that Shazam 2 will not even make $80 million domestically since the upcoming John Wick film will dominate theaters. Surprisingly, even Scream 6 performed better than the DC film.

One fan even said that Shazam 2 will be removed from theaters before Mario is released.

SaiyajinKami (Shaiheim) @ShaiheimN Keizi Cinema ⚡🍿 @KeiziTV twitter.com/216_theone/sta… Shazam would’ve done better with its original release and I will continue to die on that hill Shazam would’ve done better with its original release and I will continue to die on that hill 🙏⚡️ twitter.com/216_theone/sta… John Wick 4 is coming out in less than a week, Shazam is going to be forgotten it’s just truth. It had a worst opening then black adam. twitter.com/keizitv/status… John Wick 4 is coming out in less than a week, Shazam is going to be forgotten it’s just truth. It had a worst opening then black adam. twitter.com/keizitv/status… https://t.co/9gvPEK9xDP

Brendan. @brilliantbtlazy The fact that a new john wick movie comes out next week might actually be enough to kill my interest in Shazam 2 The fact that a new john wick movie comes out next week might actually be enough to kill my interest in Shazam 2

thedastardLeebatman @dodgerthecat17 WB had no clue how to market/release Shazam 2. Should’ve come out the week after Avatar 2. Could’ve made solid money all January like Puss n Boots. Everyone forgot it was coming out. Plus this month is Creed 3, Scream 6, John Wick 4, and Dungeons & Dragons. No one cares now. WB had no clue how to market/release Shazam 2. Should’ve come out the week after Avatar 2. Could’ve made solid money all January like Puss n Boots. Everyone forgot it was coming out. Plus this month is Creed 3, Scream 6, John Wick 4, and Dungeons & Dragons. No one cares now.

Lauren Hilliard @LaurenLvsMovies @theFLICKpick No one I know is talking about Shazam 2, they are more excited for John Wick: Chapter 4. @theFLICKpick No one I know is talking about Shazam 2, they are more excited for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Fans also claimed that nobody will remember Shazam 2 in the next couple of weeks since the John Wick movie is coming out shortly. Very few are interested in the superhero film and say that they are only excited to see Keanu Reeves' action sequences.

Some even said that the entire failure was because DC got the release timing of the film wrong and didn't put a lot of effort into marketing.

What is John Wick: Chapter 4 about?

Alongside Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

Its official synopsis reads,

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes."

The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and produced by Chad Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be theatrically released in the United States on March 24, 2023, by Lionsgate.

