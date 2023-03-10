Scream 6 ending explained: Who was Ghostface?

The ending of Scream 6 was rather confusing and not straightforward. There have been several twists and turns, but traditionally, the identity of Ghostface has always been revealed at the end of every film in the franchise. Along with the identity, the intention to kill was also revealed.

Disclaimer: Heavy spoilers of Scream 6 ahead, read at your discretion.

At the end of Scream 6, Sam, Tara, Chad, and Kirby get locked inside the movie theatre. Detective Bailey informed Sam, Tara, and Chad about Kirby's mental instability. The trio turned on Kirby momentarily but soon realized she wasn't involved in the murders. They then learn of Detective Bailey's plot to kill Sam.

In the end, the latter managed to kill Quinn and Bailey, while Tara and Kirby took down Ethan.

Scream 6 ending explained: Will Richie's legacy continue in the next film?

To understand the end of the film, it is mandatory to take a step back and inspect what happened in Scream 5. In the 2022 film, Ghostface returned and unleashed hell upon a new generation of teenagers, including the niece and nephew of Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) and the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich).

We were later made aware that the killers were Amber (a member of the core friend group) and Richie Kirsch (who was pretending to date Billy’s daughter Sam Carpenter). The duo met over the internet and bonded over their mutual love of murder movies. Despite Amber and Richie dying at the end of the film, the latter's story was far from over.

In Scream 6, we learnt that everyone thought Sam had set Richie up and was actually the killer. The film ended with our heroes trapped in an abandoned theatre and Ghostface was revealed to be Richie’s father, brother, and sister, who have been burdened by grief. They spread rumors that Sam was the killer and even assumed secret identities to befriend our protagonists.

Richie’s father, a cop, got close to the victims rather easily. The bad guys planned to frame Sam for killing her own half-sister and then take her life too. Richie’s family was also not accepting the fact that he was a psychopathic serial killer.

With an ending like this, a number of theories about Scream 7 can be speculated upon, but one thing for certain is Richie’s lingering presence. Previously, he was just an evil movie nerd, but following the events of Scream 5 and 6, he has become a force to be reckoned with; his story isn’t finished yet.

What is Scream 6 about?

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream 6 is set in the city of New York, revolving around Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, who move to the city to start a new chapter in their lives after the tragedy of Woodsboro in Scream 5 (2022).

The synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"In the next "Scream" installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. But it looks like things didn't turn out how they expected. Watch "Scream 6" in theaters March 10, 2023."

Scream 6 stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, and several others.

The movie is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the film with music helmed by Brian Tyler.

