"Why is Ghostface using a gun?": Scream 6 fans baffled over new trailer

The official trailer for Scream 6 is out and fans on Twitter are confused by the portrayal of the villainous Ghostface in the anticipated film.

Scream 6 stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Roger L. Jackson.

The Scream franchise has been around for decades and is undoubtedly credited for making some of the best horror/slasher films. Despite the excitement for Scream 6 being off the charts, fans are skeptical about Ghostface's weapon of choice in the trailer. One fan commented on it by saying,

“Why is Ghostface using a gun.”

Fans confused after Ghostface is seen using a gun in the new Scream 6 trailer

Ghostface is the primary antagonist in the Scream franchise who is often seen going on several ruthless killing sprees. He has been portrayed by eleven characters so far, including Billy Loomis and Stu Macher. Traditionally, the killer is seen wielding a sharp knife to murder, but in the new Scream 6 trailer he is shown carrying a gun and fans haven't taken it well.

Ghostface carrying a gun for execution is not according to the Scream rulebook and fans are claiming that the franchise is losing its essence. They are also questioning the villain's technique of murder. He does not one walk in the open. He hides, stalks, scares, and then murders his victims when nobody is around.

Netizens are tired of these sequels now. One fan said that the trailer looks pretty good but Ghostface is acting like Rambo in it. For the oblivious, Rambo is an action hero portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in the Rambo franchise.

One fan posted a picture of all the unmasked characters who portrayed Ghostface holding a gun, explaining that it's okay for the villain to use one. But most are still not happy with the character replacing a knife with a gun, with one bluntly saying that a gun is simply not his style.

Netizens are saying that the franchise is losing its originality, while many seem tired of giving explanations as to why Ghostface's weapon has changed in the trailer. Nevertheless, it seems like most are excited to watch the upcoming film.

What is Scream 6 about?

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the upcoming Scream movie is set in the city of New York when Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks move to the city to start a new chapter in their lives after the tragedy of Woodsboro in Scream (2022).

The synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads:

"In the next "Scream" installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. But it looks like things didn't turn out how they expected. Watch "Scream 6" in theaters March 10, 2023."

The film is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick serve as writers with music helmed by Brian Tyler.

The film is set to be released in the United States on March 10, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

