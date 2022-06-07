Why did Neve Campbell leave the 'Scream' franchise? Actress opens up on role of Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell, who first appeared in the Scream trilogy when she was in her early twenties, will not reprise her role in Scream 6. Since the first Scream film in 1996, Campbell has played Sidney Prescott in every sequel, including the 2022 sequel Scream 5. However, Neve Campbell will not star in Scream 6, after being associated with the Wes Craven-led franchise for over 25 years.

Neve Campbell stated:

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

When Scream 6 was revealed earlier this year, Campbell was slated to reprise his role as Sidney, with filming set to begin this summer under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also directed Scream (2022).

However, it's evident from her comments that there was a discrepancy between the Paramount offer and her anticipated income for Scream 6.

Neve Campbell won't return for Scream 6: Details explored

In Paramount/Spyglass Media's Scream 6, Neve Campbell will not reprise her role as Sidney Prescott. Campbell's name began to circulate on the convention circuit, and she says it still does today.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

The latest Scream helped Paramount have a successful year at the box office, making $140 million worldwide. Campbell made a comeback with Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who played the original Scream dramatis personae.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Hayden Panettiere will reprise her role as Kirby Reed in the forthcoming Scream film, which she established in Scream 4. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding, all newcomers to the franchise, will reprise their roles in Scream 6.

The four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and begin a new journey in the next edition, which will premiere on March 31, 2023.

BatMarc 😷🦇 @RobinsonMarc1 Thank you Neve Campbell for this incredible journey. Sidney Prescott is one of my favorite character ever, but we totally understand your point. I hope you nothing but the best. Thank you Neve Campbell for this incredible journey. Sidney Prescott is one of my favorite character ever, but we totally understand your point. I hope you nothing but the best. https://t.co/BytH3OR1VA

Since the first film in the series was released in 1996, the franchise has grossed over $744 million at the box office.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

However, Campbell's take-home salary for the first installment in the franchise was roughly $1.5 million. Meanwhile, she reportedly received a raise in pay for Scream 2 and Scream 3 to $3.5 million and $4 million, respectively.

The remuneration of Neve Campbell for Scream 5 has yet to be revealed.

Meech @MediumSizeMeech I think it’s wild—and EXTREMELY disrespectful to Neve Campbell AND Wes Craven to try to continue his franchise but lowball it’s star. I think it’s wild—and EXTREMELY disrespectful to Neve Campbell AND Wes Craven to try to continue his franchise but lowball it’s star. https://t.co/fdHCWBd0v5

As of 2022, Neve Campbell's net worth is $10 million. Campbell's earnings from the Scream franchise films are accounted for in this figure.

Campbell is presently starring in the Netflix series, The Lincoln Lawyer. She's also joined the cast of Peacock's Twisted Metal in a recurring role as Raven opposite Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far