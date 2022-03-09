5 lesser-known facts about Friends actor Courteney Cox

With Friends, where Courteney Cox starred as Monica, she became a household name in the 90s. Since then, the Hollywood star has had a successful acting career, appearing in films like the Scream movies and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective opposite Jim Carrey.

Cox has a huge fan base, all thanks to the Scream franchise and Friends. However, there are some facts about her that even hard-core fans may not know. Read on to learn more.

5 lesser-known facts about Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox is best known for playing the cleanliness freak Monica in the '90s sitcom Friends. However, there is a lot more to her than just that one role. Here are 5 lesser known facts about the American actress.

1) Her big break

Courteney Cox had her first big break when she appeared in Bruce Springsteen’s video for the song Dancing in the Dark as a surprised girl being pulled from the adoring crowd. Cox was paid a grand total of $350 for her role in the video. For the video, Springston was instructed to choose Courtney from the crowd. He was unaware that she was a professional actress. It was only after filming wrapped that he discovered this. The video went on to win the MTV Video Awards for Best Stage Performance in 1985.

2) Cox was the first person to say "period" in US TV history

Courteney Cox made history on American television when she broke a serious and long-standing taboo when she starred in a Tampax advert in 1985. The actress became the first person ever to say the word "period" on US television. Until then, the word had been disguised by various euphemisms, but Cox used the very word and made history. In the commercial, she says,

"Feeling cleaner is more comfortable. It can actually change the way you feel about your period."

3) She was named Playboy’s Hottest Babe in 1995

Courteney Cox is a stunning actress who is well recognized for her natural beauty and attractiveness. In 1997, she was voted FHM’s 9th sexiest woman in the world and back in 1995, she was also named Hottest Babe by Playboy Magazine. In 2002, she was given the tag of the 18th Sexiest Woman in the World. Courtney also revealed her relatively low key beauty regime, saying,

"I only have to do three things to look halfway decent: Curl my eyelashes, fill in my eyebrows and put some lipstick on."

4) She was pregnant while filming Friends

Though it may be hard to believe, Courteney Cox was pregnant during the filming of the last season of Friends. At the time of her pregnancy, Monica and Chandler were in the process of adopting twins. The actress was made to wear baggy shirts and jackets and was filmed largely from the chest up in an attempt to hide her pregnancy. Unlike Lisa Kudrow, her pregnancy was not included in the script.

5) Cox directed a music video

Courteney Cox @CourteneyCox Hanging with Kodaline after a day of shooting their next video http://t.co/iqKJ2OMhrs Hanging with Kodaline after a day of shooting their next video http://t.co/iqKJ2OMhrs

Cox was a huge fan of the band Kodaline. She was introduced to them through her partner Johnny McDaid, who is also a band member of Snow Patrol. She admitted that when she first heard Love Will Set You Free, she was extremely impressed and decided that she wanted to direct the video for the track. The video was filmed at her Malibu home, and Cox makes an appearance in it too.

