What time will The Lincoln Lawyer air on Netflix? Release date, number of episodes, plot, and more explored

The Lincoln Lawyer, a forthright and thrilling Netflix legal/crime drama series, is set to drop on the platform this Friday at 3 am ET.

Netflix @netflix The Lincoln Lawyer is back!



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton star in this series from creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). Premieres May 13. The Lincoln Lawyer is back!Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton star in this series from creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies). Premieres May 13. https://t.co/VwqmRjUeAI

The Netflix Original series, based on author Michael Connelly's novel of the same name, was originally set to be released as part of the CBS family. However, after its cancelation, Netflix reportedly took over production in 2020, and showrunner Ted Humphrey officially confirmed the rumors in January 2021.

Ted Humphrey @TedHumphrey_ Last day of shooting on The Lincoln Lawyer! It's been amazing working with @Connellybooks and the rest of our extremely talented creative team bringing Mickey Haller's world to life. Can't wait for everyone to see it! Last day of shooting on The Lincoln Lawyer! It's been amazing working with @Connellybooks and the rest of our extremely talented creative team bringing Mickey Haller's world to life. Can't wait for everyone to see it! https://t.co/xcsRIG2eDH

A+E Studios is bringing Connelly's courtroom drama to life, with Ted Humphrey serving as the showrunner, executive producer, and one of the show's writers. Most people are familiar with Humphrey from his creations, such as CBS's The Good Wife and Wisdom of the Crowd. Ross Fineman will also serve as an executive producer on the project, alongside David E. Kelly.

It's worth mentioning that Connelly is an active participant in the show's creation process. He engaged in many areas of the production, including co-writing the finale of the show with Humphrey and visiting the set often.

The Lincoln Lawyer: Release date, number of episodes, plot, cast, and more

The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Netflix in a 10-episode long series format on Friday, May 13.

The show stars Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as defense attorney Mickey Haller, also known as The Lincoln Lawyer. His most well-known roles were Vasquez in The Magnificent Seven, Biniamino Marquez in Murder on the Orient Express, and Arturo in Cake. From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Goliath, and Narisco Mendez are the other works he's famous for.

House of Cards actress Neve Campbell plays Maggie McPherson, Ugly Betty's Becki Newton plays Lorna, My Wife and Kids' Jazz Raycole plays Izzy, Fargo's Angus Sampson plays Cisco, and Covert Affairs' Christopher Gorham plays Trevor Elliot in The Lincoln Lawyer.

A few other well-known actors will appear in the series:

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Detective Raymond Griggs

LisaGay Hamilton as Judge Mary Holder

Jamie McShane as Detective Lee Lankford

Reggie Lee as Angelo Soto

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

The series will chronicle the narrative of Mickey Haller, a defense attorney in Los Angeles who prefers to work from the comfort of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than a traditional office setting.

Haller's life takes an unexpected turn when dead lawyer Jerry Vincent hands him over his position at his firm and a high-profile case involving a guy suspected of murdering his wife and her lover. It doesn't help things that someone is after Mickey and his life, and it's possible that the lives of Mickey's coworkers are also in danger.

Michael Connelly @Connellybooks



Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. All 10 episodes of #TheLincolnLawyer will be streaming this Friday worldwide on @netflix Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. All 10 episodes of #TheLincolnLawyer will be streaming this Friday worldwide on @netflix.Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. https://t.co/YQ6ze02Hn1

In a recent interview with cleveland.com, Garcia-Rulfo discussed his role as Mickey Haller in the upcoming series:

"Reading the books, I just loved Mickey Haller. He’s such a great character. I watched the movie back in the day when it came out but I didn’t re-watch it. I wanted to do my thing, but I remember really liking it and what Matthew McConaughey did in the role. I was like, this guy is so cool."

He added:

"It seems like Mickey Haller always goes for the hard way; like why would you hire your ex-wife to run your office? Personally, I would never do it. Why bring more drama and problems? I guess Mickey Haller is one of those guys who just thrives by living on the edge."

This Friday, May 13, at 3 am ET, Netflix will launch another original crime-drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer.

Edited by R. Elahi